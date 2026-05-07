Rajinikanth Reveals How RB Choudary Wanted Him To Act In His 100th Film: "He Had Two Or Three Story Scripts Ready"

Rajinikanth paid tribute to veteran producer RB Choudary, who died in a road accident in Rajasthan on May 5.

Speaking about his long association with RB Choudary, Rajinikanth revealed that the producer had approached him to star in his 100th production.

"I have not acted in any of his films, but he was a very good friend of mine, and we met many times. A few months ago, during the shooting of Jailer at Adityaram Studios, he (RB Choudary) came and told me that he had completed 99 films. He asked me to act in his 100th film and said he had two or three story scripts ready for me. I assured him that I would definitely act in it as per his wish," Rajinikanth said, as quoted by ANI.

The actor also recalled discussions about organising a special event to honour the producer's contribution to cinema.

"Just two months ago, director KS Ravikumar said that RB Choudary had introduced and created so many directors, and that we should organise a grand appreciation event in his honour," he added.

Praising RB Choudary's contribution to the industry, Rajinikanth described him as a producer who created opportunities for many people in cinema.

"RB Choudary was a great man who introduced many directors and contributed immensely to the film industry. He created countless job opportunities for technicians and workers in cinema," he said.

Rajinikanth further spoke about RB Choudary's approach to filmmaking and the way he handled challenges.

"He produced 99 films, and there were never major problems or issues in his productions. Even if any issue arose, he would personally step in, solve it directly, calmly have a cup of coffee, and move on. That was the kind of practical man he was," the actor said.

Remembering a personal conversation with the producer, Rajinikanth added, "He was a hardworking man who always lived happily. I once asked him how he managed to stay so happy and healthy, and he told me that he never took unnecessary risks. He knew his limits, produced films within those limits, left the results in God's hands, and moved on to the next project."

Calling him "a great soul and an exceptional producer", Rajinikanth said the news of his death had left him deeply saddened.

"May his soul rest in peace," he concluded.

About RB Choudary's Death

According to ANI, RB Choudary died in a road accident near Joontha village in the Bewar district of Rajasthan on Tuesday. He was 76.

According to the report, RB Choudary was returning with his nephew after attending a relative's wedding ceremony in Lilamba village. During the journey, near Joontha village, their car suddenly went out of control when cattle strayed onto the road. The vehicle subsequently crashed into a roadside wall.

The impact of the collision was so severe that RB Choudary died on the spot.

(With ANI inputs)

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