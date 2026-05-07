Moushumi Chatterjee Exclusive: "<i>Piku</i> Gave Me Irrfan Khan, He Could Have Given So Much To The Industry"

Moushumi Chatterjee is a spitting image of Chhobi Mashi in Piku, in spirit. She's chatty, unapologetic and does not mince her words-much like her character in the Shoojit Sircar directorial.

Piku clocks 11 years since its release tomorrow. As the film's logline goes-"Motion se hi emotion"-the feelings associated with it cannot ring truer.

Anniversary or not, the movie led by Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan, with a stellar supporting cast including Moushumi Chatterjee as Piku's (Deepika Padukone) sassy maternal aunt, feels like a warm hug on any given day.

Irrfan Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone in Piku

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Moushumi Chatterjee opens up about the legacy left behind by Irrfan Khan and how deeply he is missed. She calls Shoojit Sircar an 'excellent manager' on set, praises Amitabh Bachchan's punctuality from his early days till now, and reflects on bonding with Deepika Padukone, who played the Bengali daughter of an eccentric father-Bhaskor Banerjee (Amitabh Bachchan).

Moushumi Chatterjee in Piku

'I Miss Irrfan Khan'

What makes Piku a love letter to unwavering family bonds amid complicated relationships is the actors who brought their characters to life. They became synonymous with them.

Irrfan Khan as the witty taxi business owner Rana Chaudhary, who unknowingly becomes part of Banerjee's road trip, remains etched in our memories.

Irrfan Khan in Piku

Khan was-and continues to be-celebrated for his natural acting chops, as if the cameras were never rolling. Revisiting those memories, Moushumi Chatterjee gets emotional, "I truly miss Irrfan. Two things I got out of Piku-one is Irrfan Khan and the other is Shoojit."

She continues, "Irrfan was a very sensitive human being, with immense humanity. He could have given so much to our industry. I felt so empty when I learned of his death. It felt like the industry had been snatched from me."

'Shoojit Sircar Is A Master Of Managing'

In previous interviews, Moushumi Chatterjee revealed how it took months for Shoojit Sircar to convince her to join Piku.

Why, though?

The 74-year-old actress explains, "I'm a very lazy person. I have to be motivated to do something. I must feel comfortable with the whole unit and who's making it. Whatever role I am offered should have some substance."

She adds, "Shoojit Sircar is a sweetheart. I watched his films Vicky Donor and Madras Cafe-both so different. He's gentle and sincere with his work. I enjoyed his company. He managed everyone so well. He's a master of managing. He's like family, actually."

Did Friendship Bloom With Deepika Padukone On Piku Sets?

Moushumi Chatterjee calls a spade a spade. While her onscreen camaraderie with Deepika Padukone-playing the titular character, opposite her as the doting maternal aunt-was heartwarming, it wasn't as if everyone became best friends on set.

Moushumi Chatterjee and Deepika Padukone in Piku

The actress says she appreciates everybody but doesn't get overly friendly with all.

"I don't get close to anybody. I can be very warm with much older people or younger ones, because God gave me that capacity. But certain people I avoid, and some I feel like punching," she chuckles.

'Amitabh Bachchan Is Sharp, Always Politically Corrects His Words'

Amitabh Bachchan and Moushumi Chatterjee's Rimjhim Gire Sawan from the 1979 film Manzil is iconic. They went on to work on several other projects-Roti Kapda Aur Makaan (1974) and Benaam (1974)-until Piku reunited them.

In the film, Chhobi Mashi (Moushumi Chatterjee) and Bhaskor Banerjee (Amitabh Bachchan) bicker at the drop of a hat. They always agree to disagree-simply fed up with each other.

But as Bhaskor dies in the end, Chhobi Mashi reminisces wistfully, "I loved Bhaskor da."

From being a hit onscreen couple in the 1970s to playing in-laws in Piku, it's been quite a journey. Yet the actress quips, "It does not matter to me."

Moushumi Chatterjee and Amitabh Bachchan in Piku

She says, "I was a big artist with my own career line, working with Raj Khosla, Shakti Samanta, Hrishikesh Mukherjee, Dulal Guha and Nutan Ji. I learned so much from them. I mind my own business and focus on what I can give. Amitabh Bachchan's behaviour-wise, nothing has changed. Very charming gentleman-astute and intelligent."

"He thinks carefully and politically corrects his words. Still punctual," she admires.

Amitabh Bachchan delivered a convincing portrayal of the cantankerous, hypochondriac Bhaskor Banerjee. Obsessed with his digestive health and bowel movements, he's a progressive yet possessive father, absolutely against his daughter (Piku) getting married-one of many reasons for his tiffs with Moushumi Chatterjee's Chhobi Mashi, who provokes Piku to consider settling down.

Amitabh Bachchan in Piku

Time and again, Moushumi Chatterjee's character plays a key role in the story's crux. She adds value-that's exactly what the actress needs to get motivated for a project, as she mentions at the start of this conversation.

Every year, as Piku's release anniversary nears, those who have departed are missed, those around are celebrated. The film continues to strike a chord; that warm, gooey feeling never ceases to seep in as another year chimes by.