Why Irrfan Dropped 'Khan' And Added An 'R' To His Name

Irrfan Khan died on April 29, 2020. Today is his 6th death anniversary. His last film was the 2020 film Hindi Medium, which hit the screens shortly after his death the same year in April. He died at 53 due to complications from a colon infection. He had been combatting a rare form of cancer-a neuroendocrine tumour-since March 2018.

His filmography was replete with incredible projects that he did both in Bollywood and the West, a well-established name which made his loss seem even larger. He left a lasting impression with his extensive work across theatre and television before gaining recognition in films.

Back in 2016, Irrfan Khan had opened up about whether dropping 'Khan' from his name was a "conscious decision". He candidly responded that he wanted people to remember him for his work, and not his "caste or religion".

On What Led To Removing 'Khan' From His Name

Reiterating that it was a very conscious decision, Irrfan Khan told India Today, "At one point of time I understood that it's us... it's our choices that write the story of our life. It's not our background, not my lineage; it's my actions and choices which will help me write the story of my life. Whenever I go to my hometown, I still see people discussing how our forefathers did what and they are very proud of that."

He added, "They are not responsible for their own choices. I feel sad. I feel what is the point of living in the past. You are alive. Your actions matter. Your actions and choices are going to make your life. I wanted to emphasise that I should be known for what I do, not for my background or caste or religion."

He concluded by saying that these were his "personal things" and should remain so, away from the public eye.

"I Am Irrfan, Just Irrfan"

In a 2012 interaction with IBN Live, the Paan Singh Tomar actor addressed the same question, giving a rather interesting response to why he enjoys the two 'R's in Irrfan.

He said, "I am Irrfan, just Irrfan. I have taken out Khan from my name quite some time ago. I do not want to be known by my religion, surname or lineage. I don't want to be recognised for what my forefathers did."

Irrfan Khan, whose name was Sahabzade Irrfan Ali Khan, furthermore revealed that he rather likes the sound of the two 'R's as they "roll on the tongue."

"I always thought 'Sahabzade Irrfan Ali Khan' was too pompous," the actor had concluded on a witty note.

Work

His final act, however, was in the posthumously released The Song of Scorpions (2023). It had premiered at the 2017 Locarno Film Festival, followed by a theatrical release later.