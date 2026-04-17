Babil Khan Recalls Irrfan Khan Treating Wife's Foot Corns During His Cancer Battle, Shares Unseen Pics

Actor Babil Khan recently shared a personal moment from his family life, offering insight into how his late father, Irrfan Khan, cared for his wife, Sutapa Sikdar, during his cancer treatment.

Details

In a post shared on Instagram on Thursday, Babil uploaded a series of photographs taken at home. The pics show Irrfan gently tending to Sutapa as she rests.

In his caption, Babil wrote that while caring for Irrfan during his cancer treatment, Sutapa developed painful corns on her feet. He recalled how Irrfan would step in to help her. According to Babil, his father would tie his mobile phone to his head to use it as a light source and carefully treat her feet.

Babil wrote, "During baba's most unbearable peak cancer period, mamma used to get corns on her feet, running around and taking care of him. So baba used to tie his phone on his head as a light source and operate on her corns. Both peeling off hardened layers of resistance towards the soft skin of love." Take a look.

Internet's Reaction

The post went viral soon after it was shared, with users flooding the comments section with emotional messages. One user wrote, "He felt like he didn't quite belong to this world. There was something almost divine about him, like he carried a depth and grace you don't come across often. He is deeply missed." Another commented, "So much pain and warmth in these pictures."

Other reactions read, "She's blessed to have had a husband like him. I'm grateful to God that my husband is also similar. He puts my needs and pain above his own. If this is not love, what is?" Another wrote, "What a beautiful memory. Sir will always live on in everything you do," while one user added, "I don't know if love is anything other than this - understanding your beloved's pain and doing something to ease it."

In 2018, Irrfan revealed that he had been diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer. He travelled to the UK for treatment and returned to India in February 2019. He was later admitted to a hospital in Mumbai, where he was treated for a colon infection caused by complications from the disease. The acclaimed actor died on 29 April 2020 at the age of 53.



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