<i>Cocktail 2</i> Trailer: Shahid, Kriti, Rashmika's Confusion Over <i>Pyaar-Dosti</i>

The trailer of Homi Adajania's Cocktail 2, the spiritual sequel to the 2012 film Cocktail, was released today. Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon have been roped in for the new instalment, while the previous film featured Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty in lead roles.

The old musings over pyaar (love) and dosti (friendship) have found a new voice. But Shahid is not sure what lies ahead when friendship finds its way in the breezy air of love.

Breaking down the trailer

High on emotion, sentiment, love, drama, melodrama and a quirky sense of comedy, the trailer will surely bring back memories of the old film.

Shahid Kapoor describes pyaar as a torn T‑shirt that one wears every night for a comfortable sleep. We like it.

Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna's camaraderie reaches the next level as they fight over a “diamond” — sorry, Kohinoor (that's how Shahid describes himself).

Times have changed, and so have the faces. But the old melody Tum Hi Ho Bandhu is frozen in time as it makes a comeback in the lives of the new trio.

Glitz, glamour, foreign locales, enviable outfits on the two lead heroines… what more do we need?

Without divulging the plot, we can say this trio promises a whole lot of fun with some pyaar-dosti dilemmas.

About Cocktail 2

Directed by Homi Adajania, the film wrapped its shoot in January.

Sharing a fun picture with the leads, Homi Adajania wrote: “Cocktail 2 shoot wrapped. I may be biased, but this one feels a tad special. Big love to my fab crew & cast for tolerating the absurdity that I am. Love you guys.”

Kriti Sanon, in an earlier interview with Zoom, drew a parallel between the prequel and the new film, saying: “When you watch Cocktail 1, something about it still feels today. It doesn't make you feel like it's, what, 12 years old or something, you know? And you still feel like it's today's film. And I think that's how even this film is. It's very refreshing, the visuals are stunning, and it's got a take on modern equations and relationships. Very relevant to what it speaks about.”

“And I've had a blast shooting with Shahid and Rashmika, and of course, Homi is mad, so his craziness kind of keeps us all going for a fun ride,” she added.

The film will release in theatres on June 19.