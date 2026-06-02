Kangana Ranaut Asks Why Workplaces Lack Child-Friendly Spaces: 'So Much Talk About Prayer Rooms'

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who will soon be seen in the upcoming drama Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, opened up about the various challenges faced by working mothers, expected to balance both family and career.

In a promotional interaction with co-stars Smita Tambe and Girija Oak published on the official handle of makers Pen Studios, the Queen actress shared an incident from the shoot. Kangana remembered how Smita's daughters would often visit the set of Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata.

This made Kangana realise that our workplaces are still not designed keeping working mothers in mind.

Pointing out that there were no rooms for children, the Tanu Weds Manu actress said, "Smita ji's daughters used to come to the set, and Akshat's child was also there. They used to play there, so this question always came to my mind. We talk so much about having prayer rooms and other facilities at workplaces, but why are there no rooms for children?"

Kangana further pointed out that simply encouraging women to join and remain in the workforce is not enough; we also have to provide facilities so that mothers can bring their children to work without hesitation.

She added that while women are increasingly taking up demanding careers, the lack of support at the workplace often forces them to make the unfair choice between their families and professional ambitions.

"The government has a dream, and they want women to participate. When women participate on this scale, this will be a huge challenge. They will have only one choice — family or career. If you want women to go into this very aggressively, they need a lot of support," explained Kangana.

Talking about Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, besides Kangana, the film also stars Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Amrutha Namdev, Esha Dey, Priya Berde, Asha Shelar, Suhita Thatte, Rasika Aghase, Aditya Mishra, and Zahid Khan in crucial roles, along with others.

Backed by Pen Studios, Manikarnika Films, Paramhans Creations, in association with Eunoia Films LLP and Floating Rocks Entertainment Pvt. Ltd, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is set for a theatrical release on June 12.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut Requests 'National Crush' Girija Oak To 'Use Her Beauty' To Promote Film, Her Reply

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)