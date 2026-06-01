Priyanka Chopra Takes A Break From <i>Varanasi</i> Shoot, Enjoys Pool Day And Watches IPL 2026 Final

Priyanka Chopra had a great Sunday. Proof? Her new Instagram post. The actress, who is currently busy filming her upcoming movie, Varanasi, spent the day unwinding and treating herself to a much-needed break from work. She posted a series of pictures and a video on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse into how she spent Sunday, May 31.

The post began with the actress posing poolside in a black monokini, followed by a must-do hair flip inside the swimming pool. After a refreshing swim, the star indulged in some skincare and applied a face mask. In the next picture, she flaunted her radiant skin in what appeared to be a comfy pyjama set.

Priyanka Chopra also uploaded a few more candid snapshots from her pool day. At night, the diva soaked in the beauty of the full moon and enjoyed a bowl of delicious jamuns. She ended the carousel with a picture of her team sitting outdoors, presumably on the sets of her upcoming movie.

“Sunday done right… now summer here I come ..,” Priyanka wrote in the caption.

That was not all. Like millions of Indians, Priyanka Chopra also made sure not to miss the final match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, where Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) faced Gujarat Titans (GT). RCB lifted the trophy for the second consecutive year.

Taking to her Instagram Story, the actress, who was watching the match on television, wrote, “Final toh dekhna banta hai...”

Instagram

Priyanka, who is making a comeback to Indian cinema after a hiatus of eight years, is currently in India. She is set to star in Varanasi, directed by SS Rajamouli and also featuring Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

The pan-India film, which is reportedly being made on a budget of Rs 1,000 crore, is expected to be one of the most expensive Indian films ever made.

Varanasi will reportedly revolve around a Shiva devotee on a dangerous journey through time to uncover a powerful cosmic artefact while facing a mastermind plotting global domination.

The project is scheduled to release in theatres in April 2027.