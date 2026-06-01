To Birthday Boy Madhavan, 56 Today, A Wish From Wife Sarita: 'Wonderful Husband, Amazing Father'

R Madhavan is celebrating his 56th birthday today, June 1. On the special occasion, his wife, Sarita Birje Madhavan, shared a montage of memories alongside a heartfelt note for him. “Happy Birthday to my wonderful husband! And an amazing father, we are so grateful for the love, guidance, and support you give our family every day,” she wrote.

The video opened with a portrait of Madhavan flaunting his salt-and-pepper look in a black T-shirt, a stylish pair of sunglasses and a classy watch. Next, Sarita, Madhavan and their son, Vedaant, were seen seated at what appeared to be a restaurant, celebrating the actor's birthday.

In another moment, Madhavan was captured lovingly planting a kiss on his wife's head. Did you just say “awww”? The Dhurandhar actor was then cutting a cheesecake with Sarita. One clip showed him walking across a road, while another photo captured him napping with his pet dog. The video ended with some loved-up selfies with his wife, a picture with his family and one with his furry friend.

Praising Madhavan for his work and accomplishments, Sarita further wrote in the caption, “You make us incredibly proud with all the hard work, dedication, and accomplishments you have achieved. We admire your strength, kindness, and commitment, and we are so lucky to have you in our lives. Wishing you a birthday filled with happiness, love, and all the joy you deserve. Love you.”

Many of Madhavan's industry colleagues quickly dropped wishes in the comments section. Bipasha Basu said, “Happy birthday maddy! Love ya.” Actress Sheeba Akashdeep Sabir wrote, “Happy birthday, Maddy.”

R Madhavan's Work Front

As for Madhavan's professional front, he was last seen on the big screen in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which hit theatres in March. He is currently gearing up for the release of the biopic G.D.N., based on the life of visionary inventor and industrialist Gopalswamy Doraiswamy Naidu. The film is scheduled to release on July 17.