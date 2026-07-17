Who Is Himesh Patel? The British-Indian Actor Making Waves In Christopher Nolan's <i>The Odyssey</i>

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey released in theatres worldwide today. The film brings Homer's timeless Greek epic to the big screen with an ensemble cast that includes Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson and Lupita Nyong'o.

Among the actors generating buzz is British-Indian star Himesh Patel. He plays Eurylochus, Odysseus's second-in-command, in the movie. From his breakthrough on British television to acclaimed performances in film and streaming projects, here's everything to know about the actor making his mark in Nolan's epic.