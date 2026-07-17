The <i>Odyssey</i> Effect: Tom Cruise Thanks Christopher Nolan For Gifting An 'Amazing Night' In A Theatre

Tom Cruise joined the fan club for Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey when he shared his first reaction after watching the film on X. He posted a happy picture from the screening showing his IMAX ticket and wrote, "Wow! To Chris, Emma, and all of your brilliant cast and crew — thank you for an amazing night in a movie theatre. I can't wait to see it again."

The Odyssey released in India today amid fan frenzy. Ticket prices soared to Rs 3,100 in Mumbai and Rs 2,500 in Delhi.

Delhi NCR

Ticket prices for The Odyssey at PVR IMAX with Laser, Priya in Delhi for the 4:45 pm IMAX show are a whopping Rs 2,500 per person for recliners.

The 9:45 am, 1:15 pm, 8:15 pm and 11:45 pm shows are selling for Rs 2,100 for recliners.

Other seats are moderately cheaper at the venue.

At PVR Select CityWalk, Delhi, ticket prices for the Matt Damon–Tom Holland starrer are capped at Rs 2,400 for recliners.

Classic/normal seats are available between Rs 900 and Rs 1,100 across showtimes.

At PVR Superplex Logix, Noida, shows are selling for Rs 1,850 and Rs 1,800 for recliners.

Shows are also selling between Rs 800 and Rs 1,100 for normal seats.

The lowest ticket price in the Delhi NCR is Rs 520 for the 11:15 am show at INOX Coca-Cola IMAX Paras, Nehru Place.

Mumbai

At PVR ICON, Phoenix Palladium, Lower Parel, Mumbai, recliner seats are selling at Rs 3,100 for the 10:00 am, 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm, 8:30 pm and 11:59 pm shows.

Classic-row passes are priced between Rs 700 and Rs 1,000.

At Miraj Cinemas IMAX, Wadala, recliner tickets are selling at Rs 2,500 for the 9:50 am, 1:20 pm, 4:50 pm, 8:20 pm and 11:55 pm shows.

Tickets for other seats are selling between Rs 900 and Rs 2,000. At other venues across Mumbai, recliner seats are selling for anywhere between Rs 1,300 and Rs 1,800.

About The Odyssey

Christopher Nolan wrote and directed the film and is producing it alongside Emma Thomas. The project is backed by Universal. The Odyssey was shot using new IMAX technology and is the first feature ever made entirely using IMAX's largest film format. The film boasts an ensemble cast including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong'o and others.

Also Read | The Odyssey: IMAX Ticket Prices Soar To Rs 3,100 In Mumbai, Rs 2,500 In Delhi NCR