<i>Jana Nayagan</i> Producer Reacts To Vijay's Son Jason Sanjay's Debut

With Vijay's final film Jana Nayagan gearing up for its theatrical release on July 23 in India, attention is also turning towards the next generation of the family.

Vijay's son, Jason Sanjay, is all set to make his directorial debut with Sigma, which has now been postponed to August to avoid clashing with Jana Nayagan. The film was earlier expected to release on July 31.

During a conversation with NDTV's Shiv Aroor, KVN Productions' Venkat K Narayana was asked about Jason Sanjay stepping into the film industry and carrying forward the family's cinematic legacy through his debut as a director.

Responding to the question, Narayana said, "I know for a fact that he is directing the film and that it is getting released. I wish him all the very best for the film's release. I am told that he is extraordinarily talented and fully focused. However, I have not interacted with him personally, so it is only hearsay. But he is a great value addition to the industry, and I wish him all the very best. I pray for the film's success."

Jason Sanjay Reveals How Parents Reacted To His Decision To Join Films

In a recent interview with Ananda Vikatan, Jason Sanjay revealed that his family, including his parents, fully supported his decision to enter the film industry.

He said, "I spoke to everyone-my parents, my sister and my friends. They were all extremely positive, and that gave me a lot of energy. It was then that I truly realised how much faith they had in me. When Sigma went on floors, Vijay Sethupathi sir, Soori sir and several others wished me well. I also received the blessings of many people."

He added, "I have two or three good story ideas in mind. I'll start developing them after Sigma releases."

How Filmmaking Became His Dream

Jason said his interest in cinema began at a very young age because he grew up in a film family.

He said, "Since I come from a film family, I've been going to shooting spots frequently from a very young age. I've also watched many premiere shows. Watching films has always been one of my main pastimes. And now, we have the opportunity to watch films from around the world, across all genres."

He added, "Whenever I watch a film, I closely observe the way the story is told-where the story begins, how it opens and how it is narrated. For me, it is almost like a game. When I talk about a film with friends who haven't seen it, I'll excitedly say, 'Dude, I watched this movie,' and start telling them the story. I think that was my starting point-when I began telling stories like that."

Jason Sanjay is set to make his directorial debut with Sigma, starring Sundeep Kishan in the lead role. The film has been produced by Lyca Productions.