Exclusive: Will Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay Promote <i>Jana Nayagan</i>? Producer Answers

Vijay's final film, Jana Nayagan, is set to release in Indian cinemas on July 23, a day ahead of its overseas debut.

Ahead of the film's release, KVN Productions' Venkat K Narayana spoke to NDTV's Shiv Aroor about how Vijay's new role as Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister could affect the film's promotional campaign.

During the conversation, Shiv Aroor pointed out that had Jana Nayagan released as originally planned, its promotions would have looked very different.

He asked whether Vijay would be attending premieres, meeting fans, or taking part in promotional events now that he is serving as Chief Minister, given the official protocols attached to his office.

Responding to the question, Venkat K Narayana said, "The position that he is in right now, and the responsibility that he is carrying under the Constitution, mean that he may not be able to do a few things that he used to do before because of protocol and other considerations. But all that I know is that people are close to his heart. He did mention that people stood by him for such a long time, and now he wants to stand by the people and be there for them. In the Indian context, many actors choose to enter politics after their careers in films or their respective fields are over. But Vijay sir is very different."

"He is at the peak of his film career and, by far, has been the highest-paid actor in the country. Despite all that, he chose, at the highest point of his film career, to enter politics and serve the people. So, yes, people come first, and films are definitely close to his heart. But given the responsibility he has right now, to what extent we can have celebrations, premieres or events is something we need to deliberate on, discuss and then take a final call."

Shiv Aroor also asked about Vijay's character, Thalapathy Vettri Kondan, whose initials spell "TVK" - the same abbreviation as Vijay's political party. He asked whether it was a deliberate nod and whether fans should look out for similar references in the film.

Without revealing too much, the producer said, "I don't know what I can or cannot tell at this juncture. But what I must say is that there have been a lot of modifications and additions to the film. What audiences are going to experience in cinemas is going to be very different, with the addition of some songs and other changes."

"Yes, this film has gone through a lot of challenges since the beginning of this year to reach where it is today. I don't want to give away any spoilers. But all that I can tell you is that every film of Vijay sir's is always designed around social causes, concerns and justice. This film is no exception. There is a strong, compelling story that we are telling through this film. It will engage the audience and also educate them in some way. It is definitely relatable to audiences across age groups, generations and across the globe."

Directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, and Mamitha Baiju.