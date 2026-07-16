Prabhas' <i>Fauzi</i> Gets Release Date. Bonus: Blood-Soaked New Poster

The makers of Prabhas' upcoming period drama Fauzi have officially announced the film's worldwide release date.

What's Happening

Backed by Mythri Movie Makers and presented by T-Series Films, the film is set to hit theatres on December 3, 2026.

The announcement was made alongside a new poster featuring Prabhas in a striking action avatar.

In the artwork, the actor is seen sitting atop a rock, covered in blood and holding a gun, while several bodies lie around him.

The poster carries the tagline, "A Battalion Who Fights Alone," hinting at the film's war backdrop and intense action.

Sharing the poster on social media, Prabhas wrote, "Agyaatparv ENDS. #Fauzi on 3rd DEC 2026."

Background

Fauzi marks Prabhas' return to the period drama genre after the Baahubali franchise. Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the film is billed as a historical fiction drama centred on a soldier and is among the actor's most anticipated upcoming projects.

The film stars debutant Imanvi as the female lead. Veteran actors Mithun Chakraborty and Jaya Prada also play key roles.

Produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar and Bhushan Kumar, Fauzi is backed by Mythri Movie Makers and presented by T-Series Films. The technical crew includes music composer Vishal Chandrasekhar, cinematographer Sudeep Chatterjee and editor Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao.

The project was first announced on Prabhas' birthday in 2023 with a first-look poster introducing the actor's character.

Prabhas was last seen in The RajaSaab, which released in theatres in January this year.

The actor has several projects in the pipeline, including Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, where he will portray a police officer.

He is also set to return as Bhairava in Kalki 2898 AD: Part II, the sequel to the 2024 sci-fi film starring Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan.

Additionally, Prabhas is expected to reunite with director Prashanth Neel for Salaar Part 2: Shouryaanga Parvam, which will continue Deva's story after the events of the first film.