No Delay For Sandeep Reddy Vanga's <i>Spirit</i>, Prabhas Film To Release On March 5, 2027

The makers of Prabhas-starrer Spirit announced the film's release date on May 6, putting an end to speculation over a possible delay. The team confirmed that the Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed film will release in theatres on March 5, 2027.

Details

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a post on X and wrote, "PRABHAS - SANDEEP REDDY VANGA - BHUSHAN KUMAR: SPIRIT NOT POSTPONED... The makers of #Spirit have officially clarified that the film is progressing exactly as planned and will arrive in cinemas worldwide on 5 March 2027. There is absolutely NO postponement whatsoever." Take a look:

PRABHAS - SANDEEP REDDY VANGA - BHUSHAN KUMAR: 'SPIRIT' NOT POSTPONED... The makers of #Spirit have officially clarified that the film is progressing exactly as planned and will arrive in cinemas worldwide on 5 March 2027.



There is absolutely NO postponement whatsoever. pic.twitter.com/i0LxI1D6c0 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 6, 2026

About Spirit

Spirit marks director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's reunion with T-Series after Animal, which was released in 2023. Spirit is written and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and stars Prabhas in the lead role. The action drama is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Krishan Kumar, and Prabhakar Reddy Vanga.

The film is scheduled for release on March 5, 2027, in multiple languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Mandarin, Japanese, and Korean.

On New Year's Day, the director unveiled the first-look poster featuring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri.

Spirit has also made headlines following earlier reports of Deepika Padukone's exit from the film over work-hour demands. Triptii Dimri, who previously worked with the director in Animal (2023), was later brought on board.



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