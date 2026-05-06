Prabhas's <i>Fauzi</i> Crew Member Killed In Road Accident Near Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City

Production of Prabhas-starrer Fauzi was hit by tragedy after a fatal road accident involving members of the film's crew near Hyderabad. One crew member died, while a few others suffered serious injuries.

Details

Sources close to NDTV said the accident did not take place on the film set. A production vehicle travelling to the shooting location met with an accident when it hit a road divider. The accident occurred a few kilometres away from Ramoji Film City.

One member of the production team died in the crash, while a few others were injured. However, contrary to reports, the shoot has not been stopped, and filming is continuing as scheduled.

About Fauzi

On Prabhas' 46th birthday, October 23, 2025, the actor unveiled the first look of Fauzi on Instagram. The poster depicted Prabhas in an intense avatar. It showed a burning British flag in the background, with Prabhas standing in front, wearing a strong and determined expression.

The poster set the tone for a story deeply rooted in resistance and sacrifice. The war-torn backdrop, combined with Sanskrit inscriptions and the tagline "A Battalion Who Fights Alone", suggests a narrative centred on a lone warrior's journey against colonial power.

The Sanskrit verse in the caption translates to: "He is the Arjuna who conquers the impossible, the Karna who fights for the right side, and the Ekalavya who needs no teacher - a warrior born by destiny itself."

Fauzi is said to be a patriotic war drama set in the pre-Independence era. Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the film features Prabhas as a soldier who leads a lone battalion in a fight for freedom and honour. The film explores themes of bravery, sacrifice, and destiny.

Imanvi Esmail will play the female lead in Fauzi. Veteran actors Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, and Jaya Prada will also be seen in key roles. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

