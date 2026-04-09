Sandeep Reddy Vanga And Prabhas Watching Ranveer Singh's <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> In Hyderabad Goes Viral

Sandeep Reddy Vanga recently took a break from working on his upcoming film Spirit and headed to a theatre in Hyderabad. The director was joined by his lead actor, Prabhas. The duo stepped out to watch Dhurandhar: The Revenge, headlined by Ranveer Singh.

In pictures and videos making rounds online, Sandeep and Prabhas can be seen seated in the top row, casually enjoying the Aditya Dhar directorial. While Prabhas kept it sleek in an all-black outfit, the filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga opted for a blue kurta paired with white pants.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Prabhas' outing has also grabbed attention because of a past controversy involving Ranveer Singh's wife, actress Deepika Padukone. The actress was earlier expected to be part of Spirit.

Deepika reportedly stepped away from Spirit after discussions around work conditions did not reach a common ground. Reports suggested that she had requested a fee of ₹20 crore, an eight-hour work schedule after becoming a mother, and a share in the film's profits.

The actress was also said to be not keen on delivering dialogues in Telugu. However, these terms did not align with Sandeep Reddy Vanga's vision for the project. Deepika was then replaced by actress Triptii Dimri.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time that Sandeep Reddy Vanga has praised Dhurandhar. When the first part was released in December last year, he gave a shoutout to the project by posting a note on X.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga wrote, “Dhurandhar is built like a man who doesn't talk much & carries a masculine spine. Dhurandhar – The title fits because the film moves with dominance & fierce. The depiction is very clear with zero chaos. Music, performances, screenplay & direction are on the top.”

He also appreciated the cast, adding, “#AkshayKhanna sir and @RanveerOfficial erased into air & just disappeared into characters effortlessly. Thank you @AdityaDharFilms for making everyone experience the true weight of untold sacrifices.”

DHURANDHAR is built like a man who doesn't talk much & carries a masculine spine.... DHURANDHAR The title fits because the film moves with dominance & fierce. The depiction is very clear with zero chaos. Music, performances, screenplay & direction are on the top. #AkshayKhanna… — Sandeep Reddy Vanga (@imvangasandeep) December 20, 2025

Coming back to Spirit, the film went on floors in November last year. Apart from Prabhas and Triptii Dimri, the project also features Vivek Oberoi and Prakash Raj in key roles.