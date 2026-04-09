Actor Suzanne Bernert Slams Deepika Padukone: 'Openly Praise Your Husband Ranveer For <i>Dhurandhar 2</i>'

Actor Suzanne Bernert has weighed in on the ongoing discussion around Deepika Padukone's reaction to her actor-husband Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar 2.

What's Happening

Taking to social media, Suzanne questioned why Deepika has not publicly praised Ranveer despite the film's massive success.

In her post, she wrote, "Dear Deepika This isn't a flex! We are still waiting for you to openly praise your husband. I don't understand why you are not doing it. #Dhurandhar2TheRevenge."

Her comment comes after Deepika's recent response to online chatter about her apparent silence on the film.

Dear Deepika 🙏🏻

This isn't a flex!

We are still waiting for you to openly praise your husband. I don't understand why you are not doing it. #Dhurandhar2‌TheRevenge pic.twitter.com/pmjsNYerp4 — Sᴜᴢᴀɴɴᴇ Bᴇʀɴᴇʀᴛ (@suzannebernert) April 9, 2026

Deepika Responds To 'Silence' Debate

The conversation around Deepika began when social media users pointed out that she had neither posted about the film nor attended its premiere, even as Dhurandhar 2 achieved significant box office success.

Responding to the speculation, Deepika addressed the narrative in the comments section of a video discussing her absence. The video suggested that she had skipped the premiere and had not acknowledged the film publicly.

Replying to it, she wrote, "The latter my friend... P.S. I watched it way before any of you did. Now who is the joke on? (hand over mouth emoji)."

Dhurandhar 2's Strong Box Office Run

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2, directed by Aditya Dhar, continues its impressive run at the box office. On Day 21, the film collected a nett of Rs 7.90 crore across 13,093 shows.

The film's total India gross has reached Rs 1,246.67 crore, while the India net stands at Rs 1,041.27 crore, according to trade website Sacnilk.

Overseas, it earned Rs 3.00 crore on Day 21, taking its international total to Rs 407.00 crore.

With combined domestic and international earnings, the film's worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 1,653.67 crore.

