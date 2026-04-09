<i>Dhurandhar 2</i> 'Benchmark' Makes <i>Maatrubhumi</i> Makers Re-shoot Parts Of Salman Khan Film

Dhurandhar 2 is nine days shy of completing a month in theatres globally. With each passing day, the Aditya Dhar film, fronted by Ranveer Singh, is getting closer to becoming India's highest earning film by dethroning Pushpa 2 whose lifetime collection stands at Rs 1,234.10 crore (net).

Amid Dhurandhar 2 storm, many filmmakers are recalibrating about the release window of their films. One of those movies is the Salman Khan-starrer Maatrubhumi, directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced by Salma Khan of Salman Khan Films.

Maatrubhumi will miss its April 17 release date and is likely to be released in August, sources said. Originally titled Battle of Galwan, the film is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between the Indian Army and Chinese troops. It also stars Chitrangda Singh.

Industry insiders say that the makers of Maatrubhumi want to match up to the benchmark set by Dhurandhar 2. And, that's why some parts of the movie were reshot recently, something that led to the delay in its release.

"Dhurandhar 2 has set a benchmark for all other upcoming films. As the makers of Maatrubhumi want to create something even bigger, they have reshot sizeable portions of the film. The post-production is on," sources said.

The makers have yet to announce the new release date of Maatrubhumi.

In February, India began easing its restrictions on business with the Chinese in order to rebuild ties with Beijing and end six years of friction.

Days later on March 14, Battle of Galwan was renamed Maatrubhumi on March 14 amid. Salman Khan shared the news on Instagram, dropping a brand new poster of the film with the tagline "May War Rest In Peace".

The film was officially announced on Salman Khan's 60th birthday on December 27, 2025.

Also Read | Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi To Miss April 17 Date, Now Eyeing August Release