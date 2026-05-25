Kangana Ranaut's Boss Reply To Trolls Who Slammed Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cannes Look: 'She Is Not Here To Please You'

Kangana Ranaut, known for her blunt way of speaking, reacted to trolls who slammed Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cannes look. Sharing Aishwarya Rai's first Cannes look from this year in an Amit Aggarwal gown, Kangana wrote, "Fashion and style are a self-expression. It is one's own interpretation of life and their attitude. No woman owes anything to anyone. Ash looks great! Those of you who want to see her any other way, why don't you show what you got?"

She added, "She is not here to please you. She is glorious. If you are not used to seeing older women on red carpets, get used to it now. Thanks."

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a Cannes regular, attended the closing ceremony of this year's film festival. While a large section of the internet applauded the actress for experimenting with style and structure, blending elegance and poise, she was also body-shamed as a "fat aunty" by trolls.

Aishwarya Rai's Cannes look

Aishwarya Rai made a breathtaking entry on the Cannes red carpet in a sculpted blue gown with a mermaid finish designed by Amit Aggarwal, who made his Cannes debut this year. She completed her look with a sheer dupatta.

"Aishwarya has always approached Cannes with a strong sense of individuality and evolution. With Luminara, Mohit (Rai, stylist) and I wanted to create something that felt less like a garment and more like an energy field around her. The piece explores the idea of light as strength, movement, and transformation, while honoring the extraordinary radiance she has carried through decades on the global stage," said the designer in a press release.

Her outfit, called Luminara, was a couture piece built around the concept of light in motion, with the design translating light as energy, movement, and force through sculptural construction and engineered craftsmanship.

Aishwarya, later, appeared in a pink blush gown and white pant suit for other events this year.

Aishwarya was accompanied by daughter Aaradhya, who also looked gorgeous in a red gown at the L'Oréal Paris dinner, the brand the actress has represented for more than two decades on the global platform.

In terms of work, Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan II. Kangana was last seen in Emergency, in which she portrayed former prime minister Indira Gandhi.