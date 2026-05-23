When Aishwarya Rai's 2014 Cannes Look Left Abhishek Bachchan's "Eyes Wide Open"

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has officially taken over the ongoing 79th Cannes Film Festival as the undisputed queen of the prestigious event. Amid the buzz around her two looks, an old X post by her husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan, has resurfaced in which he said his eyes were left wide open by how stunning Aishwarya looked on the red carpet in 2014.

The Post

Sharing Aishwarya Rai's stunning look, Abhishek Bachchan wrote that it was from the 67th Cannes Film Festival in 2014 when Aishwarya looked absolutely breathtaking on the red carpet. Clearly smitten, Abhishek tweeted, "Almost 52hrs without sleep! Eyes shutting... and the Mrs. shows up looking like this!! Ok... eyes wide open now!"

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen in a Roberto Cavalli strapless gown with a fishtail silhouette at the premiere of Two Days, One Night.

Aishwarya made her Cannes debut in 2002 to present Devdas, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay leela Bhansali.

As for this year's festival on the French Riviera, Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya were spotted twinning in black as they left for Cannes. The Ponniyin Selvan actor stopped for a few seconds as photographers requested to take pictures, then went inside to catch her flight.

So far, the actress's two looks have been an Amit Aggarwal blue gown last night and a pink-hued Sophie Couture gown that went viral online this morning.

About Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Abhishek Bachchan

Rumours of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's separation gained momentum when they made separate entries at a high-profile wedding in July 2024. Later, Abhishek liked an Instagram post about rising grey divorces, which added fuel to the rumours. The post, which Abhishek Bachchan liked, revolves around the idea of “why love stops being easy”. It also states, “Couples who have been married for long are now parting ways. What has prompted their decision and why are grey divorces on the rise?”

Last year at Cannes, Aishwarya seemed to put the divorce rumours to rest by sporting a bold line of sindoor. She let her sindoor do all the talking amid the chatter around her marriage to Abhishek Bachchan. In the last few months, the couple have made joint appearances at several functions, including Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun's wedding last month.

ALSO READ | Aishwarya Rai Finally Takes Over Cannes Red Carpet In A Stunning Blue Amit Aggarwal Gown