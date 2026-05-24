Khushbu Sundar Shares Photo With Aarti Ravi And Kids, Calls Them "Family" Amid Feud With Ravi Mohan

Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar has made her stand pretty clear in the ongoing fallout between actor Ravi Mohan, his estranged wife Aarti Ravi and singer-healer Keneeshaa Francis.

On Saturday, Khushbu shared a picture on Instagram and called Aarti and her children “my family”. Along with red heart emojis and the hashtag #myfamily, the photo featured Khushbu posing with her daughters Avantika and Anandita, Aarti, producer Sujatha Vijayakumar, and Aarti's sons Aarav and Ayaan. Everyone in the frame was smiling, and the post quickly grabbed attention online.

The post comes days after Khushbu's name got dragged into the messy public back-and-forth surrounding Ravi, Aarti, and Keneeshaa. While Khushbu did not directly mention the controversy in her caption, many online saw the post as her way of openly supporting Aarti.

Ravi and Aarti got married in 2009. In 2024, Ravi announced that they were separating. Soon after, rumours about Ravi dating Keneeshaa started doing the rounds. The speculation grew stronger in 2025 when Ravi and Keneeshaa attended a wedding together in matching outfits.

Things turned ugly earlier this month after a comment from Keneeshaa's Instagram account allegedly targeted Aarti. Keneeshaa later claimed that her account had been hacked and said she was facing bullying online. She also denied being the reason behind Ravi and Aarti's split.

A day later, Keneeshaa shared another emotional note saying she was quitting music, leaving Chennai, and distancing herself from Ravi.

Around the same time, Aarti posted a message saying that she would speak up whenever needed to protect her children and her dignity. Khushbu reacted strongly in the comments section and wrote, “Never mess with a mother. And you are a lioness with her cubs. More power to you my baby.”

Soon after, Ravi held an emotional press meet in Chennai where he made fresh allegations, indirectly mentioned Khushbu, and also said he would stay away from acting until his divorce with Aarti is finalised.

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