Prince Narula Reveals How His '<i>Hum Saath Nahi Rehte</i>' Remark Sparked Yuvika Chaudhary Divorce Rumours

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary have finally broken their silence on widespread speculation surrounding their divorce. They spoke about what sparked the rumours in the first place.

What's Happening

Appearing on Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's chat show Double Date, Prince Narula explained how a line from a vlog was taken out of context.

He said, "In that vlog people misunderstood many things. (Jab main ne ek vlog dala tha logon ne usey misunderstood kar liya tha.) It was a phase; I was under a lot of pressure at the time, and during the pregnancy there came a time when I didn't know how to manage everything. I was building a house, working, many things were happening at once, and I wanted the baby to come to the new home. At that time I told Yuvika to stay at her mother's place to avoid dust allergies, and during that period I said in a vlog 'hum ab saath nahi rehte.' I meant to say 'wo apne ghar pe thi, main apne ghar pe' - people assumed it meant we no longer lived together; we were only apart distance-wise."

About The Vlog

Soon after the birth of their daughter, the couple grabbed attention after sharing separate vlogs that hinted at disagreements.

Prince, in a YouTube vlog, claimed he was not informed about the delivery and criticised Yuvika and her family over the matter. Yuvika later responded in her own vlog, saying she would not discuss their personal relationship in public. Following her video, Prince shared a cryptic message on Instagram Stories. While he did not mention Yuvika by name, he appeared to question her version of events and accused her of making up stories.

Prince Narula is referring to the above vlog and how his statement was blown out of proportions.

When Prince Narula And Yuvika Chaudhary Unfollowed Each Other

Fans recently noticed that the couple is no longer following each other on Instagram, leading to fresh speculation about their relationship.

The social media activity quickly caught the attention of fans, with many wondering if the two are going through a rough phase. So far, neither Prince nor Yuvika has reacted to the online chatter or addressed the unfollow.

At the same time, there are a few details that suggest there may not be a reason to read too much into it yet. Prince's Instagram profile still includes the name "Prince Yuvika Narula", and both of their accounts continue to have pictures and videos of each other.

About Prince Narula And Yuvika Chaudhary

Prince and Yuvika's journey began in 2015 when they met inside the Bigg Boss 9 house. Their friendship on the reality show soon turned into a romance, and over the years they became one of television's most popular couples.

After dating for several years, the two got married in October 2018. Their family grew in October 2024 when they welcomed their first child, daughter Ikleen Narula, through IVF. The couple chose not to reveal her face immediately, saying they wanted to protect her privacy. Nearly a year later, in November 2025, during Guru Nanak Jayanti, Prince and Yuvika introduced Ikleen to the public while visiting a Gurudwara in Mumbai.

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