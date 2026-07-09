<i>Dune 3</i> Trailer X Review: 'New Hype Loading After <i>Odyssey</i> For Timothee Chalamet Film,' Say Fans

- Dune: Part Three trailer reveals a darker chapter in Paul Atreides' story led by Timothee Chalamet
- The film is set 17 years after Part Two, inspired by Frank Herbert's Dune Messiah novel
- Robert Pattinson joins as Scytale, a shapeshifter aiming to dethrone Paul Atreides
The excitement has been off the charts for Dune: Part Three, and the recent unveiling has only added to the anticipation. The final film in Denis Villeneuve's trilogy, the newly released trailer takes viewers deeper into a darker chapter in Paul Atreides' story. Led by Timothee Chalamet, the film also features Zendaya and Jason Momoa in key roles.
Internet Reactions
The internet is flooded with reactions from fans to the Dune 3 trailer.
One user wrote: "We say of #TheOdyssey, but it's just WILD that in a week we're gonna have the most epic movie of the year, but it's that in DECEMBER, we're gonna have the most epic movie of the DECADE."
Decimos de #TheOdyssey, pero es que es SALVAJE, que vayamos a tener en una semana la película más épica del año, pero es que en DICIEMBRE, vamos a tener la película más épica de la DÉCADA— El Templo del Geek 🎬🍿#SpiderManBrandNewDay (@templo_del_geek) July 8, 2026
¿Lo de este año que está siendo? 🤯🤩#Dune3 #DunePartThree pic.twitter.com/veAJ7TFSAH
Another person wrote, "Next Hype loading after #Odyssey and #SpidermanBrandNewDay. Yearend banger!!" [@dunemovie] [#Dune3]
Next Hype loading after #Odyssey and #SpidermanBrandNewDay . Year end banger!! @dunemovie #Dune3 https://t.co/SaYziNhmi9— Shyam Krishnan (@ShyamkrishnanB) July 8, 2026
"I'm not psychologically prepared for what this movie is going to be. I'm not. Look at those faces. WE'RE GOING TO HAVE A TRAGIC DUEL," someone else mentioned.
No estoy preparado psicológicamente para lo que va a ser esta película. No lo estoy.— El Templo del Geek 🎬🍿#SpiderManBrandNewDay (@templo_del_geek) July 8, 2026
Miren esas caras.
VAMOS A TENER UN DUELO TRÁGICO.
(poco se habla de que Zendaya vuelve a estar en la palestra. Menudo añito)#Dune #DunePartThree #Dune3 #Zendaya #TimotheeChalamet pic.twitter.com/Xfx7Eo1gkG
One fan wrote, "One word: spectacular. #Dune3 trailer is exactly what I expected and it delivered."
One word: Spectacular#Dune3 trailer is exactly what I expected and it delivered. pic.twitter.com/f14a3fpr8Q— Anjali (@Vada_paaww) July 9, 2026
"This is definitely gonna be a cinematic masterpiece, absolute peak. #Dune3 #DunePart3," another user added.
This is definitely gonna be a cinematic masterpiece, absolute peak 💥🔥#Dune3 #DunePart3 pic.twitter.com/aGFNydI2sA— 🐧 (@rishabhunfilter) July 8, 2026
Another person said, "Visually, this is next-level. I have no doubt that Dune: Part Three will serve as the definitive masterpiece of the franchise. #Dune #Dune3 #DunePart3."
Visually, this is next-level. I have no doubt that Dune: Part Three will serve as the definitive masterpiece of the franchise. #Dune #Dune3 #DunePart3— Dan Olson (@seattlegolfer) July 8, 2026
About Dune 3 Trailer
The story of Paul continues with his rise to power as witnessed in the Part Two climax. Inspired by Frank Herbert's Dune Messiah, Dune 3 is set 17 years after the last film and delves deeper into the consequences of Paul's claim to the throne as emperor. However, what the future holds is no longer clear from his perspective.
Paul has a new adversary in the mix, as Robert Pattinson's Scytale joins the cast. He is a shapeshifter whose aim is to remove Paul from the reins of power.
The trailer also highlights some key plot points, such as Zendaya as Fremen warrior Chani, and Princess Irulan, played by Florence Pugh, who is married to Paul. There's also the warrior Duncan Idaho, who lost his life defending Paul and his mother; Rebecca Ferguson returns in that role.
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