<i>Dune 3</i> Trailer X Review: 'New Hype Loading After <i>Odyssey</i> For Timothee Chalamet Film,' Say Fans

The excitement has been off the charts for Dune: Part Three, and the recent unveiling has only added to the anticipation. The final film in Denis Villeneuve's trilogy, the newly released trailer takes viewers deeper into a darker chapter in Paul Atreides' story. Led by Timothee Chalamet, the film also features Zendaya and Jason Momoa in key roles.

Internet Reactions

The internet is flooded with reactions from fans to the Dune 3 trailer.

One user wrote: "We say of #TheOdyssey, but it's just WILD that in a week we're gonna have the most epic movie of the year, but it's that in DECEMBER, we're gonna have the most epic movie of the DECADE."

Another person wrote, "Next Hype loading after #Odyssey and #SpidermanBrandNewDay. Yearend banger!!" [@dunemovie] [#Dune3]

"I'm not psychologically prepared for what this movie is going to be. I'm not. Look at those faces. WE'RE GOING TO HAVE A TRAGIC DUEL," someone else mentioned.

One fan wrote, "One word: spectacular. #Dune3 trailer is exactly what I expected and it delivered."

"This is definitely gonna be a cinematic masterpiece, absolute peak. #Dune3 #DunePart3," another user added.

Another person said, "Visually, this is next-level. I have no doubt that Dune: Part Three will serve as the definitive masterpiece of the franchise. #Dune #Dune3 #DunePart3."

About Dune 3 Trailer

The story of Paul continues with his rise to power as witnessed in the Part Two climax. Inspired by Frank Herbert's Dune Messiah, Dune 3 is set 17 years after the last film and delves deeper into the consequences of Paul's claim to the throne as emperor. However, what the future holds is no longer clear from his perspective.

Paul has a new adversary in the mix, as Robert Pattinson's Scytale joins the cast. He is a shapeshifter whose aim is to remove Paul from the reins of power.

The trailer also highlights some key plot points, such as Zendaya as Fremen warrior Chani, and Princess Irulan, played by Florence Pugh, who is married to Paul. There's also the warrior Duncan Idaho, who lost his life defending Paul and his mother; Rebecca Ferguson returns in that role.

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