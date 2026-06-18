Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner Bike Through NYC Ahead of Knicks Victory Parade

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner were spotted spending quality time together in New York City. The couple, who have been dating since early 2023, was taking a relaxed bicycle ride and strolling through the streets as the city gears up for the New York Knicks' championship victory parade.

The couple appeared cheerful as they walked hand-in-hand before hopping on Citi Bikes for a relaxed ride through the city.

For the day out, Chalamet kept his look low-key in a gray T-shirt, basketball shorts and a New York Yankees cap.

Jenner opted for a chic summer ensemble featuring black linen pants and a GUIZIO's classic black tank top. She completed her look with a pair of black flats and a bamboo-handle handbag.

Knicks Victory Parade

The outing comes just one day before New York's celebration of the Knicks' historic NBA championship triumph over the San Antonio Spurs. Chalamet, a longtime Knicks supporter and regular courtside presence, is frequently seen cheering on the team alongside celebrity fans such as Ben Stiller, Spike Lee and Tracy Morgan and is widely expected to attend the team's victory parade today, June 18.

There were also speculations that Jenner could join him for the parade. Jenner has become a familiar face alongside the Oscar nominee at several Knicks games this season.

Most recently, she accompanied him to Game 4 of the NBA Finals on June 10. The pair coordinated their outfits with matching Chrome Hearts-inspired denim looks.

She was also by his side during the Knicks' playoff matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers on May 25.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner's Romance

Chalamet and Jenner have been going strong for over three years. The couple first sparked dating rumours in January 2023 at Paris Fashion Week. They later made their romance official in September of the same year and have remained one of Hollywood's most talked-about couples ever since.

Over the past year, Jenner has frequently supported Chalamet and accompanied him during his ‘Marty Supreme' tour. She has also been standing by him throughout awards season.