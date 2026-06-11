Fans Stunned As Taylor Swift And Kylie Jenner Hug At Madison Square Garden

Taylor Swift and Kylie Jenner put any rumours of tensions to rest with a friendly moment at Madison Square Garden. Both stars were in attendance for an unforgettable NBA Finals game, where the New York Knicks made a stunning comeback against the San Antonio Spurs in front of a packed crowd.

Following the game, videos shared online showed Swift and Jenner greeting each other on the court. The pair exchanged a hug and excitedly spoke about the dramatic game, which had already become one of the biggest talking points of the night.

Their interaction surprised some fans because of the long history between Swift and the Kardashian family. Back in 2016, Swift was involved in a highly publicised dispute with Kylie's sister, Kim Kardashian and Kim's then husband, Kanye West, over the controversy surrounding his song Famous.

In a clip from the NBA Finals, Taylor Swift and Kylie Jenner are greeting each other at the game. Kylie Jenner commented on how intense and surprising the match had been, saying, “That was crazy.”

Swift responded by placing a hand on her chest and pretending to faint. Jenner repeated that the game was “crazy” again as she hugged Swift.

While Kylie Jenner attended the NBA Finals alongside Timothee Chalamet, where the pair garnered attention for their coordinated Chrome Hearts outfits.

At the same time, Taylor Swift was in the crowd, spending time with Alana and Este Haim, as her fiance Travis Kelce was busy at Chiefs practice camp.

According to reports, Madison Square Garden is believed to be the same location where Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are planning to get married on July 3.

The wedding is expected to be a large event with more than 1000 guests attending.

A source told TMZ that the couple has booked the venue for around three days. One day is said to be used for setting up the decorations, the main wedding will take place on the second day and the third day will be used to clear everything after the event.

The report also suggests that renting Madison Square Garden costs around 1 million dollars per night, with no discount given.