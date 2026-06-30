Kylie Jenner Puts 7-Bedroom Holmby Hills Mansion Back On Market With $10 Million Price Cut: Report

Kylie Jenner has listed her Holmby Hills mansion back on the market, this time slashing almost $10 million off the home's initial asking price of $48 million. The concrete superstructure, situated in one of Los Angeles' most prestigious areas, is now listed at $38.5 million after Jenner failed to find a buyer for it earlier.



The reality TV star had first put the seven-bedroom property on the market in December, five years after she bought it for $36.5 million in 2020.



The mega-mansion then sat on the market for several months until June 24, when it was taken off, as per Realtor.com.



A source close to Jenner had told Realtor.com earlier that the Holmby Hills property would be back on the market soon. Now, the house has been put on sale again with a steep price cut, new photos and a fresh description.



The new description on the property, listed by Ginger Glass of Compass, emphasises its privacy features.



"Situated on Mapleton Drive in Holmby Hills—arguably the most prestigious location in Los Angeles—this modern fortress is the ultimate sanctuary for the elite privacy seeker and wellness enthusiast seeking a professional pickleball court, basketball court, and a dedicated gym structure," the description reads.



The property spans 15,320 square feet of living space with seven bedrooms, 14 bathrooms,a custom bar, a gym, a chef's kitchen as well as a commercial-grade outdoor kitchen.



Other amenities include a state-of-the-art home theatre, two self-contained guest apartments, a zero-edge swimming pool, two additional guest suites, a spacious four-car garage and five-car covered parking.



The property, one of the several Jenner owns, has been a cozy pad for the Kylie Cosmetics founder's boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet. The Dune actor has lived there part-time since December 2023, almost a year after he started dating Jenner, as per The Sun.



Jenner is also trying to sell her longtime Hidden Hills property, which is currently priced at $17.99 million.



The sprawling 13,200-square-foot dwelling was bought by the mother of two for $12.05 million when she was just 19. It earlier served as The Kardashians star's primary residence for several years.



Jenner recently shifted into her new Hidden Hills mansion which she bought in 2020. The home had undergone six years of construction to elevate its appearance.