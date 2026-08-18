<i>Bigg Boss Malayalam 7</i> Winner Anumol Anukutty Gets Married, Shares First Pics

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 winner Anumol Anukutty has surprised fans by making her wedding official. The actress tied the knot with Tamil Nadu-based actor and model Bhuvanesh Rajendiran in Guruvayur. Until now, Anumol had kept details about her groom away from the public eye.

Rumours about her wedding circulated over the past few days. She finally put an end to the speculation by sharing pictures and videos from the celebrations on her social media accounts.

Anumol Anukutty first gave fans a glimpse of her pre-wedding ceremony through photographs and videos on Instagram. She later posted wedding videos on YouTube, where she introduced Bhuvanesh Rajendiran to her followers.

Anumol, dressed in a traditional saree and surrounded by flowers and colourful decorations, looked beautiful in her pre-wedding pictures. The photos also captured her friends helping her get ready and enjoying the special moments.

In another set of photographs, Anumol and Bhuvanesh were seen wearing matching golden outfits. The couple looked happy together and shared several sweet moments in front of the camera.

Anumol Anukutty also shared a video on YouTube, where she introduced Bhuvanesh Rajendiran and said that she'll share more details about their relationship later. She also plans to talk about how they met and if their marriage was arranged or love.

She also revealed that they had barely slept because they had been getting ready since midnight and reached the temple around 4 am. The couple will now take part in another destination wedding celebration, where Anumol plans to wear a red saree and Bhuvanesh will wear a traditional Kerala style outfit.

Anumol Anukutty also explained that she kept the wedding private because she wanted to protect their happiness from unwanted attention and negative comments. She chose to reveal the news only when she felt ready.