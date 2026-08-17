Vijay's <i>Jana Nayagan</i> To Make OTT Debut On August 21, Here's Where To Watch

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's Jana Nayagan is all set to make its OTT debut. ZEE5 Tamil announced that the film will begin streaming on August 21, giving fans who missed its theatrical run a chance to watch it from home.

Sharing a video on X, ZEE5 Tamil wrote, "Thangamey! Thalapathy #Jananayagan is all set to meet you all on 21st August only on Zee 5."

The announcement comes weeks after Jana Nayagan finally reached theatres on July 23 following multiple delays. The film, directed by H Vinoth, was originally expected to release earlier but faced prolonged uncertainty over its certification.

Why Was Jana Nayagan Delayed?

The film's release was delayed for several months amid issues surrounding its certification by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The producers had approached the Madras High Court over the delay, while the matter also reached the Supreme Court. The certification process became a major talking point in the run-up to the film's release.

Leak Added To The Controversy

The film also reportedly faced an online leak before its theatrical release. The leak, along with the long delay and certification issues, added to the challenges surrounding the film. Despite these setbacks, Jana Nayagan eventually opened in cinemas on July 23.

The film also marks Vijay's final theatrical release. It stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, and Mamitha Baiju.