Who Is Lalit Prabhakar, The Marathi Actor Playing Ajmal Kasab In Rajkummar Rao's <i>Prahaar</i>

Marathi actor Lalit Prabhakar is set to take on one of the most challenging roles of his career in Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam. The actor plays 26/11 terrorist Ajmal Kasab in the upcoming courtroom drama, directed by Avinash Arun.

The film, which stars Rajkummar Rao as Special Public Prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam, revisits the legal proceedings that followed the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. Prabhakar and Rao feature in several intense courtroom sequences, with the actor portraying Kasab during the high-profile trial.

For Prabhakar, the role marks a departure from the kind of characters audiences have previously seen him play. The actor has worked across Marathi television and films, with credits including Anandi Gopal, Hampi and TTMM. He also played a dual role in the horror-comedy Zombivli.

Speaking about his preparation for the part in an interaction with ETimes, Prabhakar said, "It was a challenge, a very difficult role, for various reasons. Firstly, I had to understand the psychology of Kasab in order to become him on screen and perform accordingly."

The actor also had to work on Kasab's speech patterns and physical mannerisms to make the portrayal distinct.

"I had to catch the nuances of his language, which is different from ours, and adapt his body language. But more than that, I wanted to do something that even I had never imagined myself doing. I have always wanted to see myself in roles that were never envisioned for me. I like expanding my boundaries," the 39-year-old added.

Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam Trailer

The trailer offers a glimpse of Prabhakar's portrayal, including the courtroom proceedings surrounding Kasab's attempts to avoid the death penalty. One of the key moments shown is when Kasab claims to be 17 years old, seeking to be treated under juvenile laws.

Sikandar Kher plays Kasab's defence lawyer in the film. His character challenges the prosecution's case and argues for the trial to be moved to a juvenile court, which could potentially prevent Kasab from receiving capital punishment.

Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam is backed by Maddock Films and also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Wamiqa Gabbi and Ashish Vidyarthi. The film is slated to arrive in theatres across India on October 16.

Background

Kasab was the only terrorist from the 26/11 attacks to be captured alive. He was apprehended at Girgaon Chowpatty on November 26, 2008, after Assistant Sub-Inspector Tukaram Omble confronted him and helped prevent his escape despite sustaining fatal injuries.

The subsequent trial attracted widespread attention in India and abroad. The prosecution, led by Ujjwal Nikam, presented evidence establishing Kasab's involvement in the attacks. He was eventually convicted and executed at Yerwada Central Jail in Pune in November 2012.