<i>Prahaar</i> Trailer: Rajkummar Rao's Ujjwal Nikam Takes On The 26/11 Kasab Trial

Rajkummar Rao takes on a challenging role in Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story, where he plays renowned special public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam. The makers released the trailer on Tuesday, giving a glimpse into the courtroom drama based on one of the most high-profile cases of Nikam's career.

The trailer opens with Ujjwal Nikam questioning a young girl about the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. He asks her what she saw on the night of the attacks. What starts as a seemingly routine court proceeding soon takes a disturbing turn.

As the case unfolds, Nikam is determined to bring the accused to justice. But the courtroom battle is far from easy.

Sikandar Kher is seen as a lawyer on the other side of the courtroom, while Jaideep Ahlawat appears as part of a delegation from Islamabad.

Wamiqa Gabbi plays Jyoti Nikam, Ujjwal's wife. While the film focuses on his work in the courtroom, the trailer also hints at the personal side of the prosecutor and the impact that such a high-pressure case has on his life.

Rajkummar Rao's transformation into Ujjwal Nikam is one of the highlights of the trailer. From his appearance and body language to his Marathi dialogue delivery, the actor appears to have paid close attention to the details of the character.

The film centres on the trial of Ajmal Kasab, the lone surviving attacker from the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. It follows the legal battle that drew the attention of the entire country and explores Nikam's role in the case.

Towards the end of the trailer, Kasab is seen taking the witness stand. He makes a shocking claim, saying that he was only a tourist who had come to explore Mumbai when the attacks took place. He also claims that he was not a terrorist and was tortured and forced into being portrayed as one.

Directed by Avinash Arun, Prahaar also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sikandar Kher and Tarun Sharma in key roles. The film is slated to release on October 16.

ALSO READ: Prahaar Teaser: Rajkummar Rao As Ujjwal Nikam Demands Death Sentence For 26/11 Terrorist Ajmal Kasab