<i>Prahaar</i> Teaser: Rajkummar Rao As Ujjwal Nikam Demands Death Sentence For 26/11 Terrorist Ajmal Kasab

Rajkummar Rao is back in an intense role as renowned special public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam in the biographical courtroom drama Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story. The makers unveiled the intriguing teaser earlier today, and it looks impressive.

The caption of the teaser reads, "When justice needed a voice, one man became its Prahaar. Rajkummar Rao as Ujjwal Nikam unfolds the truth #PRAHAAR Teaser out now. In cinemas 7 August 2026."

About The Teaser

The teaser establishes that the plot will revolve around the most important case of Ujjwal Nikam's career - the trial of Ajmal Kasab after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

The film aims to highlight the legal battle that gripped the nation. Rajkummar Rao headlines a story that explores a range of emotions and several powerful moments that will unravel as the plot progresses.

Rajkummar Rao's transformation into Ujjwal Nikam - from his appearance and body language to speaking in Marathi - looks commendable.

About Prahaar

Directed by Avinash Arun, Prahaar also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sikandar Kher and Tarun Sharma in key roles. The film is slated to release on 7 August 2026.

Other Projects

Rajkummar Rao also has a much-anticipated biopic on legendary cricketer Sourav Ganguly among his upcoming projects. The film is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane.

Rajkummar Rao is all set to play Sourav Ganguly in an upcoming biopic on the former Indian captain. The actor took to Instagram earlier today to announce that filming has officially begun.

Sharing an Instagram carousel, the first picture revealed the title of the film, "And it begins... The one and only #DADA."

The first picture featured a clapboard with the film's title - Dada The Sourav Ganguly Story.

"Now that Dada has already said it, let me also make it official - yes, I am playing him in his biopic," the National Award winning actor had said in an exclusive conversation with NDTV.

The actor admitted to being "extremely nervous" about the role, but is equally excited about the challenge.

"I am nervous... It's a huge responsibility, but it's going to be a lot of fun," he said. To the fans' delight, Rajkummar Rao even showed off his Bengali speaking skills during the interview. It is a language he has picked up over the years thanks to his wife, actor Patralekhaa, who is Bengali.

Rajkummar Rao is also confident about getting the Bengali accent right on screen, he added.

Sourav Ganguly, one of India's most successful cricket captains, recently endorsed Rajkummar Rao's casting in his biopic. "I think the right person is doing it... I'll help him with everything," Ganguly said. The former skipper, who played for India between 1992 and 2008, revealed that the film will go on floors in January 2026 and is slated for a theatrical release in December the same year.

Sourav Ganguly also stated, "Rajkummar has been locked for the film. I don't think anyone else can play me better than him." The former India captain is closely involved in the creative process of the biopic, which will chronicle his journey from Kolkata's streets to the higher echelon of Indian cricket.

Rajkummar Rao was last seen in Maalik.

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