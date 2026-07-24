Rajkummar Rao's <i>Prahaar</i> To Avoid Box Office Clash With <i>Batwara 1947</i>, <i>Awarapan 2</i>: Report

Rajkummar Rao's upcoming film Prahaar will no longer arrive in theatres as originally planned. The makers have reportedly decided to postpone the release of the biographical drama due to an unusually crowded release calendar. With several high-profile films lined up in the coming weeks, the team is now looking for a more favourable window to bring the film to audiences.

As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, following Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha, Maddock Films is likely to push back its next outing, Prahaar. The film was slated for an August 7 release but will now be released at a later date. The decision was taken to avoid clashes with other releases that have the potential to keep audiences in theatres.

“Prahaar was scheduled to arrive in cinemas on August 7. However, the makers have now decided to postpone its release. After discussions with the stakeholders, they felt that it would not be advisable to release the film during that period," a source told the outlet.

"Had it arrived on the scheduled date, it would have released a week after Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which arrives in cinemas on July 30, and a week before Batwara 1947 and Awarapan 2, both of which release on August 14. All three films appear promising. Meanwhile, Prahaar is a special film that requires a healthy window, as it has the potential to draw audiences in large numbers," they added.

According to the source, Dinesh Vijan has a track record of launching extensive promotional campaigns well ahead of a film's release. The absence of any marketing push with just two weeks remaining makes it fairly obvious that the film will miss its scheduled theatrical release. However, there has been no official word from the makers on the delay or a revised release date.

Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story features Rajkummar Rao as the legendary special public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam. The cast also includes Lalit Prabhakar, Wamiqa Gabbi and Jaideep Ahlawat in key roles.

The film chronicles Nikam's career and the personal sacrifices he made while spearheading some of India's most high-profile anti-terror and criminal trials. The story specifically revolves around the conviction of Ajmal Kasab, the terrorist behind the 2008 Mumbai 26/11 terror attacks. It also revisits the trials related to the 1993 Bombay bombings.