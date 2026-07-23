Sohail Khan's Hilarious Experience Of Using Keyboard For The First Time On <i>Alliance</i>: "<i>Paseene Mere Wahin Chhoot Gaye</i>"

Sohail Khan has left the audiences laughing out loud after revealing that it was the first time in his life using a computer keyboard. During a task on the show Alliance, he shared that it was one of the most difficult tasks on the show.

Sohail was seen struggling with the device; his fingers trembled; his hands shaken. “Maine pehli baar apni zindagi mein keyboard use kiya hai Alliance mein. Mera mushkil task tha keyboard ko kaise handle karte hain. Paseene mere wahin chhoot gaye. Kabhi keypad ko touch nahi kiya tha maine (I used the keyboard for the first time in my life on Alliance. It was very difficult to handle. I broke out in a sweat while using it. I have never touched a keyboard in my life before this)," he said.

Sohail's honest confession became one of the most entertaining moments of the show. The clip was shared by Prime Video on Instagram with the caption, “The ultimate chill guy. Sohail uses a keyboard for the first time.”

In the clip, he was seen extremely confused; he tried to understand how the keyboard actually works. The hilarious clip left the audience amused as some laughed at his struggle; others found his reaction relatable, especially because the growing popularity of smartphones and touchscreens reduced the need for traditional computer keyboards.

Besides the hilarious keyboard incident, Sohail has also been making headlines for his reunion with former wife Seema Sajdeh on the show. The couple, who got divorced in 2022 after 24 years of marriage, reunited once again on the reality game show. Despite being divorced, the two share a cordial relationship. Alliance is available on Prime Video for streaming, with new episodes releasing daily at 12 PM IST.