Abhijeet Reveals The Advice He Gave Udit Narayan After Viral Kissing Controversy

Udit Narayan made headlines in 2025 after a video from one of his live concerts went viral. The clip showed the singer kissing a female fan on the cheek and lips, leading to a huge debate online about boundaries and consent.

While the incident received mixed reactions, singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya has now shared how he supported his friend during that difficult time. Abhijeet said he stood by Udit when the controversy became serious and tried to help him deal with the situation.

He revealed that he advised Udit Narayan to openly accept what had happened instead of avoiding the issue. Abhijeet Bhattacharya also said he reminded Udit that fans often show their love in different ways and felt there was no need to take the matter in a different direction.

In an interview with Subhojit Ghosh, Abhijeet Bhattacharya said, “I stood with Udit many times, even when he had given up. I told Udit, ‘Just write yes, I accepted the kiss, because someone kissed me, then simply say yes, I'll do it too. If my fans come and hug me, I'll accept that too.' But when things started getting blown out of proportion, I told him, ‘Come on, you're Udit. If people don't want to kiss you, then who will they want to kiss? Out of 50 people, if someone gave you one kiss, why make such a big issue out of it?' I told him to say that he accepted it. After that, I said, ‘Now you can start doing it too,' and slowly he also began saying the same.”

Abhijeet Bhattacharya also spoke about Sonu Nigam and said he supported the singer during one of his past controversies. According to Abhijeet, when Sonu was facing criticism, many around him stayed silent or distanced themselves from him, but he chose to stand with him.