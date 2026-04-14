Singer Abhijeet To NDTV: 'Asha Di <i>Mere Andar</i> Artist <i>Dhoondti Thi, Lekin Meri Deshbhakti...</i>'

Before Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's iconic hit Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Main and Akshay Kumar and Ayesha Jhulka's Kya Khabar Thi Jaana, singer Abhijeet sang his first Bengali playback with the legendary Asha Bhosle in 1982 in RD Burman's composition.

In an exclusive chat with NDTV, Abhijeet recalled his long-time association with Asha Di, Pancham Da, the fond memories of attending a party at Burman's Mumbai home, and Asha Di's playful 'scolding' for his 'unfiltered' words.

'Asha Di Mere Andar Artist Dhoondhti Thi...'

Abhijeet's association with Asha Bhosle went beyond work. She was fond of his voice and advised him to not get into controversial things.

Speaking about their frequent on-flight meet-ups in the last couple of years, Abhijeet told NDTV: "You know main bohot straight forward hoon, kuch bhi bolta hoon. So 2-3 baar jab flight mein mili, Asha Di ne mera kaan pakda tha. Woh meri muh pe taareef karti thi, 'Abhijeet, you have the best voice, par tum ispe mat paro yaar.' Main samajh jaata tha woh kis baare mein bol rahi thi. Woh mere andar ek artist dhoondhti thi." (When I met her 2-3 times on flights, she used to twist my ears. She used to praise me to my face: "Abhijeet, you have the best voice. Don't get into trouble." I understood what she was talking about. She used to look for an artist in me.)"

"Lekin main kya karoon, meri desh-bhakti, deshprem se main baaz nahi aata (But I can't help loving my country.)," Abhijeet laughed it off while saying this.

From Ami Jani Na To Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Main

In 1983, Abhijeet sang the Bengali song Ami Jani Na with Asha Bhosle for Aparoopa, headlined by Debashree Roy.

The very next year, RD Burman released the Hindi version titled Maine Dil Diya, picturised on Sanjay Dutt and Anita Raj for the film Zameen Aasmaan.

The Hindi version was sung by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar.

In 1984, Abhijeet got another opportunity to work with Asha Bhosle on the song Wadon Ki Shaam Aayi for Dev Anand's directorial Anand Aur Anand. Kishore Kumar was also part of the song.

Recalling his goosebump moment, Abhijeet told NDTV: "Asha Di and I first sang the song, and then Kishore Kumar entered. I didn't know what to say or do at the moment."

In 1992, Abhijeet and Asha Bhosle crooned the iconic love song Kya Khabar Thi Jaana from Khiladi, where Akshay Kumar playfully teases Ayesha Jhulka.

And then came Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995).

If Asha Bhosle voiced the free spirit of Simran and female desire in the most intimate yet playful way in Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Main, Abhijeet was the voice of balance and sanity in this iconic Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol number.

In Madhur Bhandarkar's Page 3 (2005), Asha Bhosle and Abhijeet collaborated on the song Huzoor-E-Aala.

Asked about the fond memories of recording in those days, Abhijeet told NDTV: "I recorded both Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Main and Kya Khabar Thi Jaana with her in the studio. I let her sing first and used to observe her from the monitor room. I used to follow her."

'Didi Was An Avatar Of God'

Like millions of Asha Bhosle fans and admirers, Abhijeet also believes she was an avatar of God.

"Didi ki awaaz amar hai. Ek alag log se aaye the," he said. (Her voice is immortal. They came from a different planet.) "They (Asha Di and Lata Di) were not born. Lataji and Ashaji were avatars. They were never normal human beings. They were messengers of God. They only came to give. They gave and gave. They didn't take back anything. We only took from them," Abhijeet told us.

'Asha Di Bohot Theeki Khana Banati Thi'

Back in 1982, Abhijeet was invited to a house party by RD Burman at their Mumbai home. There were very few core members from Burman's team. Asha Bhosle cooked the food for the guests.

Recalling the fond memories, Abhijeet told NDTV: "Pancham Da made a drink for me. First time, I tasted Scotch on that day. Asha Di was present at home. Pancham Da ke chaad pe 50-60 tarah ke mirchi rehte the. Woh kaccha mirchi khate the. Aur usi mirchi se Asha Di khana pakati thi. Kitna teekha tha! Par unki teekhe mein bhi melody thi (There were 50-60 kinds of chillies on Pancham Da's terrace. He used to pluck and eat raw chillies. And Asha Di used to cook with those same chillies. How spicy it was! There was melody even in their spiciness)."

Abhijeet last performed with Asha Bhosle in Dubai 4-5 years ago.