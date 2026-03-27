Abhijit's Son Sings Arijit Singh's <i>Phir Se</i>: "<i>Mera Beta Bhi <i>Dhurandhar Nikla</i>"

Arijit Singh's soulful Phir Se from Dhurandhar 2 is making waves for all the right reasons. This stirring track arrives at a pivotal juncture in the film, signaling a major narrative shift and leaving audiences in tears. Arijit Singh sang the original.

Now, singer Abhijit's son, Jai Bhattacharya, has lent his voice to a viral cover version.

Sharing the video, Abhijit wrote: "Mera beta bhi Dhurandhar nikla."

Take a look at the video here:

The Internet has showered love on the song.

Phir Se...

In the film, Ranveer Singh plays dual roles: Jaskirat Singh Rangi and Hamza Ali Mazari.

The former is instrumental to shape the latter into a killing machine, sent by the Indian government as an agent to Pakistan to dismantle the ISI's global terror network.

After killing ISI Major Iqbal in Pakistan, Hamza returns to India.

Reviving his old self as Jaskirat, he heads to his native village—with Phir Se playing in the background.

But he doesn't approach his mother and sister; he simply watches them from afar, hinting at the deep angst from his harrowing journeys.

Pushpa 2 Or Dhurandhar 2 - Who's Leading Ahead?

Dhurandhar 2 has entered the ₹1,000 crore club (gross) worldwide within seven days - a feat that Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 (2024) also achieved in recent time.

But Dhurandhar 2 is leading the race, as it beat Pushpa 2's ₹425 crore Hindi net first-week collection. In week one, Dhurandhar 2 (Hindi) amassed Rs 546.04 crore (net).

The film's performance in mass circuits, coupled with strong urban occupancy, has created a perfect storm at the ticket windows, reported Sacnilk.

About Dhurandhar 2

NDTV wrote in its review of the film: "Dhurandhar 2 must be watched for all the answers you are seeking from the first film and for Ranveer Singh."

Dhurandhar, released in December 2025, emerged as the year's highest-grossing film and the top earner in a single language.

Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt reprise their roles in this instalment.