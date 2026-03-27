When Ranveer Singh Opened Up To NDTV On His Casting Couch Nightmare: 'He Said, Just Let Me Touch It'

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been making waves at the box office.

The actor, who has proved his acting mettle time and again over the last decade, once told NDTV his "first-hand" experience with the casting couch during his struggling days. The interview has resurfaced as Ranveer Singh keeps dominating the headlines.

What Ranveer Said About the Casting Couch

In a decade-old interview with NDTV, Ranveer Singh said the casting couch is "real" in the Hindi film industry and that he had a "first-hand" experience.

Ranveer said he had made a portfolio of himself with utmost care to grab the attention of the casting agent. As he had worked as an assistant director before becoming an actor, he wanted to ensure that his portfolio wouldn't go in the bin.

To his surprise, the casting agent didn't even look at the portfolio, making it clear that he wasn't "interested" in it.

"Later, I found out what he was interested in," Ranveer recalled. "He told me, 'You have to be smart. You have to be sexy. Jo smart hai, jo sexy hai, wo aage nikal jaata hai. I can send you to a lot of offices; then you will tell me—take, touch.'"

Taken aback by the sheer audacity of the man, Ranveer said he tried to "negotiate" with him.

He added, "He had the gall to try and negotiate with me. He said, 'Okay, we won't do anything—just let me touch it.' Then he said, 'Okay, I'll only see it.' I was like, 'No.' He was heartbroken when I said no and left that place, like a jilted lover."

Ranveer also mentioned that he later learned the man had behaved inappropriately with a lot of aspiring actors.

About Dhurandhar 2

Ranveer Singh is currently basking in the stupendous success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Dhurandhar 2 has entered the ₹1,000 crore club (gross worldwide) within seven days—a feat that Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 (2024) also achieved recently.

But Dhurandhar 2 is leading the race, as it beat Pushpa 2's ₹425 crore Hindi net first-week collection. In week one, Dhurandhar 2 (Hindi) amassed ₹546.04 crore (net).

The film's performance in mass circuits, coupled with strong urban occupancy, has created a perfect storm at the ticket windows, reported Sacnilk.

In the film, Ranveer Singh plays two characters—Jaskirat Singh Rangi and Hamza Ali Mazari. The former was instrumental in shaping the latter: a killing machine who was sent as an agent to Pakistan by the Indian government to break the nexus of ISI-funded terror activities across the globe.