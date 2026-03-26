Will <i>Dhurandhar 3</i> Have Jaskirat Singh Rangi Wedding? Fans Want An <i>Uri</i>-verse

One name. Two films. And a possible hint at a third one.

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the blockbuster sequel to the 2025 film Dhurandhar, has teased fans with the possibility of another sequel.

The film has also compelled fans to re-watch Uri: The Surgical Strike to connect the missing dots and imagine Aditya Dhar's Uri-verse or Dhurandhar-verse in the making.

Jaskirat Singh Rangi – Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar 2 (Spoiler Alert)

The first 20 minutes of Dhurandhar 2 are dominated by Ranveer Singh, aka Jaskirat Singh Rangi – a character we hadn't met in Dhurandhar.

A 20-year-old man from Pathankot creates havoc with an AK-47 in hand.

He kills 12 men of a family with one question on his lips: "Meri behen kaha hai? (Where's my sister?)"

After learning where his captive sister was, Jaskirat steps into the dark room – adjoining a well – with folded hands.

His eyes are swollen, his face sombre, and a conspicuous sense of guilt – which Jaskirat didn't know how to hide – cripples his body language.

The sense of guilt is louder than the non-stop thuds of the AK-47.

During the hearing of Jaskirat Singh Rangi, the audience learns why Jaskirat went on a killing spree and why he was left with no other choice.

Jaskirat Singh Rangi was instrumental in creating Hamza Ali Mazari – the Indian undercover agent sent to Karachi, Pakistan, by the Indian government to infiltrate the gangster network, break the nexus masterminding terror activities across the globe.

Towards the end of the film, Jaskirat returns to his native village to meet his mother and sister.

But he watches them from a distance and never steps into the boundary of home.

'My Husband's Name Is Jaskirat Singh Rangi'

The name Jaskirat Singh Rangi appeared in Uri: The Surgical Strike when Vicky Kaushal, aka Major Vihaan Singh Shergill, meets Kirti Kulhari, who plays Flight Lieutenant Seerat Kaur.

Vicky asks her how she ended up in the Indian Air Force.

"Papa aur bhai force mein the?" asks Vihaan.

"Husband the. Captain Jaskirat Singh Rangi. 7th Punjab Regiment. Nowshera Sector ke ambush mein shaheed hue the," says Seerat.

This name-drop has triggered enthusiastic Aditya Dhar fans to imagine a Uri-verse.

Are Jaskirat Singh Rangi from Dhurandhar 2 and this Jaskirat from Uri the same person?

Did Jaskirat marry Seerat before leaving for Pakistan?

Fan theories are rampant. But there's a catch.

Timeline Mismatch

In Dhurandhar 2, Hamza (while in Karachi) sees news of the Uri attack (2016) on TV and reacts.

Going by Seerat's confession, her husband must have died before 2016.

But fan imagination is running wild after the blockbuster opening of Dhurandhar 2.

The Internet's Reaction

Here are some fans' X posts that fuelled the speculation:

A fan wrote, "AdityaDharFilms there is mention of jaskirat in Uri by her wife that he was ambused. When did Jaskirat got married? Did I miss anything?"

@AdityaDharFilms there is mention of jaskirat in Uri by her wife that he was ambused. When did Jaskirat got married ? Did I miss anything ? — Taताraरkक 🚩🇮🇳 (@tjrawal) March 24, 2026

A fan wrote: "So in this movie Capt Jaskirat Singh Rangi is martyred in Punjab Nowshera Sector! Dhurandhar 3 theme?'

33:43 Uri the Surgical strike!



So in this Movie Capt Jaskirat Singh Rangi is martyred in Punjab Nowshera Sector!



Dhurandhar 3, theme? pic.twitter.com/ztKnPPfrcg — Samit (@Samit2309) March 25, 2026

Another comment read: "In Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh is playing the role of Jaskirat Singh Rangi. Now here's where things get interesting. This video is actually from Uri, where Vicky Kaushal meets Jaskirat Singh Rangi's wife, who herself is an officer. During the conversation, she clearly states that Jaskirat Singh Rangi is no more. That one line alone confirms something big."

#Dhurandhar2 - This video opens up a very interesting discussion around Dhurandhar and its possible connection with the Uri The Surgical Strike universe. 💥

In Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh is playing the role of Jaskirat Singh Rangi.

Now here' where things get interesting

This… pic.twitter.com/251vjjrkdo — Ravi Chaudhary (@BURN4DESIRE1) February 4, 2026

About Dhurandhar 2

Within seven days, Dhurandhar 2 has amassed ₹1,000 crore (gross). Time will tell if Dhurandhar 3 will come. Till then, Jaskirat Singh Rangi is here to push the limits of your imagination.