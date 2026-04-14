Kirti Kulhari Wishes 'The World' For Boyfriend Rajeev Siddhartha On His 40th Birthday: "You Deserve All of It And More"

Kirti Kulhari made her relationship official with her Four More Shots Please! co-star Rajeev Siddhartha earlier this year. As the new year began, she shared a reel with a series of pictures and clips of the lovely times spent-and so it was.

The actress took to Instagram yesterday to share a series of pictures with her beau and wish him on his birthday.

The Instagram carousel featured some heartfelt moments of the couple with cake, and one picture where they were seen holding hands.

The caption read, "I am sorry for being two days late for this post (u know why). So everyone who needs to know, his birthday was on 11th April. But here I am wishing you 'the world' cause u deserve all of it and more @rajeevsiddhartha."

She continued, "It's been a pleasure knowing you, being by ur side and seeing you grow, evolve into a better and better version of urself every day. May you reach for the stars and your roots grow deeper and stronger under. Happy birthday my love."

Kirti Kulhari's Post Announcing Her Separation

Kirti Kulhari announced on April 1, 2021 that she and her husband, Saahil Sehgal, had decided to part ways after five years of marriage.

She wrote, "A simple note to let everyone know that my husband Saahil and I have decided to separate. Not on paper, but in life. A decision that's probably harder than the decision of 'being with somebody', because coming together is celebrated by everyone you love and care about. And the decision of 'not being with somebody' brings along pain and hurt to the same people. It's not easy. Guess it's not meant to be easy but IT IS WHAT IT IS. To all those who really care, I am in a good place and I hope everyone who matters in my life is too. Will not be commenting further on this. Upward and Onward ... Always..."

Kirti Kulhari and Rajeev Siddharth bonded with each other on the sets of Four More Shots Please! On the work front, she was last seen in Hisaab Barabar, Badass Ravikumar, and Full Plate.