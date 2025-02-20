Kirti Kulhari On Feeling Sidelined During <i>Pink</i> Promotions: "Taapsee Pannu Became..."

Kirti Kulhari, who played the role of Falak Ali in Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan's Pink, revealed that she felt sidelined during the film's promotions. For the unversed, the actress made her Bollywood debut in 2010 with the movie Khichdi: The Movie.

In a conversation with Fever FM, Kirti Kulhari spilled beans on the entertainment industry's PR game and how she learned them.

Kirti Kulhari talked about her feelings after she was sidelined during Pink's promotions.

She said, “When Pink happened, for me, there was never a thought, ‘Who is big or small', in terms of their status in the industry. I was like it is a story of three girls. That's how I saw it. I came from a space where I believed ‘We are all actors. We are all together.' But Pink made me feel a lot of ‘big star-small star' treatment. The people around you make you feel that way.”

Kirti Kulhari also recalled her conversation with director Shoojit Sircar after the trailer was released.

“I saw the trailer was mainly filled with Taapsee [Pannu] and Mr [Amitabh] Bachchan. That was the first jhatka for me because I know what I have done in the film. Shoojit was like, ‘Don't worry about it, let the film come out.' I never do PR. I believe my work will eventually be seen.”

On how Taapsee Pannu became the “Pink girl” and hierarchy in filmmaking, Kirti Kulhari added, “However, during the promotions, the PR machinery happened for Taapsee because she came after Mr Bachchan (in terms of hierarchy) in that film. Eventually, it became her film and she became the Pink girl in terms of positioning and I saw that happening in front of me. This was the first shocker for me because I couldn't understand this.”

Besides Kirti Kulhari, Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan, Pink also featured Andrea Tariang and Angad Bedi in key roles.

Kirti Kulhari also clarified that Taapsee Pannu has been nice to her, and she didn't know about the whole PR game.

On the work front, Kirti Kulhari has already proved her acting mettle with her appearances in Indu Sarkar (2017), Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019), Four More Shots Please! (2019), Blackmail (2018), Mission Mangal (2019), and The Girl on the Train (2016).