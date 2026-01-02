Kirti Kulhari Makes Relationship Official With <i>Four More Shots Please</i> Co-Star Rajeev Siddhartha In Mushy Video

Kirti Kulhari has confirmed her relationship with her Four More Shots Please! co-star Rajeev Siddhartha. The actress welcomed the New Year with an adorable video featuring Rajeev.

On January 2, Kirti posted an Instagram reel featuring a series of pictures and a few videos with Rajeev Siddhartha, making their relationship Instagram official. The pics included a car selfie, moments from their trips, offering a glimpse into their time together.



Kirti captioned the post, "A picture is worth a thousand words... #happynewyear happy2026 everyone..." Watch the reel here:

Internet Reacts

The post went viral soon after it was shared on social media, with fans flooding the comments section with sweet messages. One wrote, "Mihir and Anjana in an alternate universe," while another commented, "Wow....happy for you guys!"

About Kirti Kulhari

Kirti Kulhari announced on April 1, 2021 that she and her husband, Saahil Sehgal, had decided to part ways after five years of marriage.

She wrote, "A simple note to let everyone know that my husband Saahil and I have decided to separate. Not on paper, but in life. A decision that's probably harder than the decision of "being with somebody", because coming together is celebrated by everyone you love and care about. And the decision of "not being with somebody" brings along pain and hurt to the same people. It's not easy. Guess it's not meant to be easy but IT IS WHAT IT IS. To all those who really care, I am in a good place and I hope everyone who matters in my life is too. Will not be commenting further on this. Upward and Onward ... Always..."

Her dating rumours with Rajeev began circulating on social media last year after she shared a couple of photos with him.



