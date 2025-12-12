<i>Four More Shots Please 4</i> Trailer: The Girls Are Back For Their Last Big Leap

The trailer for the fourth and final season of the International Emmy-nominated series Four More Shots Please is out.

What's Happening

Arriving at the end of the year, the concluding chapter reunites audiences with the beloved quartet whose journeys have redefined the portrayal of modern female friendship on Indian screens.

The trailer begins with a glimpse of Siddhi's (Maanvi Gagroo) wedding to Mihir (Rajeev Siddhartha).

Soon after, the four friends make a pact to give themselves six months "to work on that thing that has been holding them back."

The footage then outlines what each character needs to address in that period.

Siddhi is encouraged to work on being less spoilt, and viewers see glimpses of her newly married-and steamy-life with Mihir.

Umang is asked to stop imagining every potential date as "the one," with the trailer offering a look at Anasuya Sengupta's character, who appears to be her new romantic interest.

Damini encourages Anjana "to stop being an aunty ji" and embrace life more fully, leading to scenes of Anjana exploring a wilder side of herself as she romances a new man played by Dino Morea.

The trailer also touches upon Damini's professional leap as she continues building her podcast, a storyline introduced in the previous season.

Throughout the trailer, glimpses of the women's imperfect love lives, personal dilemmas and growing self-awareness set the tone for a finale centred on reinvention and resilience.

Even as each character confronts new challenges, the season underlines the show's anchor: the group's unshakeable bond of friendship and sisterhood.

According to the makers, "The new season will see the four divas return for one last round - not to start over, but to finish what they started. Stronger. Wiser. Unapologetically themselves.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

Background

The series brings back the core cast - Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J and Maanvi Gagroo-alongside returning actors Prateik Smita Patil, Lisa Ray, Rajeev Siddhartha, Ankur Rathee and Milind Soman.

The finale also introduces new faces including Dino Morea, Anasuya Sengupta and Kunaal Roy Kapur, adding fresh dynamics to the ensemble.

Directed by Arunima Sharma and Neha Parti Matiyani, the final season of Four More Shots Please will premiere on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories on December 19, 2025.