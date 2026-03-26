<i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 7: Ranveer Singh Film Enters Rs 600 Crore Club In India

Ranveer Singh's monster hit Dhurandhar: The Revenge – sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar – has reached the ₹600 crore club (net) in India on its seventh day. As per trade tracker Sacnilk, the domestic collection of Dhurandhar 2 stands at ₹623.42 crore (net) and ₹744.58 crore (gross) in India after seven days. The film continues its run overseas, taking the total to ₹261.92 crore. The worldwide collection now stands at ₹1,006.50 crore.

Breaking Down the Numbers

On Wednesday, Dhurandhar 2 saw a drop to precisely ₹47.70 crore.

The Hindi version contributed ₹44 crore, while the Telugu version added ₹2.50 crore to the total.

Making the most of the extended weekend, Dhurandhar: The Revenge started its box office journey with ₹102.55 crore on March 19.

The numbers were consolidated by ₹80.72 crore on March 20 and ₹113 crore on March 21.

On March 22, the film was allotted 21,633 shows in India and made ₹114.85 crore.

On March 23 – the first Monday since the film's release – numbers dropped to precisely ₹65 crore.

On March 24, the film registered a further drop to precisely ₹56.55 crore.

Overseas Collection

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared its overseas collection, mentioning record business in the UK.

Take a look at the post here:

#Xclusiv... 'DHURANDHAR 2' CROSSES ₹ 250 CR *OVERSEAS* – SETS NEW RECORD IN *UK*...#DhurandharTheRevenge | #Dhurandhar2 | #Overseas

Note: *Day-wise* data from Wed previews till Tue.



⭐️ Wed previews + Thu: $ 5.5 million

⭐️ Fri: $ 4.9 million

⭐️ Sat: $ 6.2 million

⭐️ Sun: $ 6… pic.twitter.com/H41HX9gtCg — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 25, 2026

According to Adarsh, the earnings stand at ₹251.90 crore overseas.

Pushpa 2 Or Dhurandhar 2 - Who's Leading Ahead?

Dhurandhar 2 has entered the ₹1,000 crore club (gross) worldwide within seven days – a feat that Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 (2024) also achieved in recent time.

But Dhurandhar 2 is leading the race, as it beat Pushpa 2's ₹425 crore Hindi net first-week collection.

The film's performance in mass circuits, coupled with strong urban occupancy, has created a perfect storm at the ticket windows, reported Sacnilk.

About Dhurandhar 2

NDTV wrote in its review of the film: "Dhurandhar 2 must be watched for all the answers you are seeking from the first film and for Ranveer Singh."

Dhurandhar, released in December 2025, emerged as the year's highest-grossing film and the top earner in a single language.

Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt reprise their roles in this instalment.