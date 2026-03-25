<i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Total Collection Till March 25: Ranveer Singh Film On Its Way To Rs 1,000 Crore Globally

Dhurandhar 2 is all set to break the records of Dhurandhar, which emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi film so far.

Ranveer Singh's Lyari saga has already reached a staggering Rs 937.49 crore (gross) worldwide in just six days. Experts believe it will cross Rs 1,000 crore by its eighth day.

Breaking down the numbers, indutsry tracker Sacnilk wrote, "The total worldwide gross for Dhurandhar 2 has reached a staggering 937.49 crore within just six days, earning it an All-Time Blockbuster verdict. The film has seen an exceptionally strong contribution from the overseas market, which stands at 250.00 crore, representing 26.67 percent of the total worldwide business,"

"The domestic gross collection has reached 687.49 crore, with the India net share accounting for 73.33 percent of the total earnings. The film is currently tracking at a pace that suggests it will comfortably cross the 1000 crore milestone by its eighth day," added Sacnilk in its post.

On Tuesday, Dhurandhar: The Revenge minted Rs 56.55 crore, taking the total to Rs 575.67 crore in India.

The Hindi version contributed Rs 52 crore to the total.

Like the previous days, the contribution of Telugu was the maximum in the regional languages. The Telugu version contributed Rs 3.10 crore to the total.

On March 18, Dhurandhar 2 had paid previews across cities in India. As per Sacnilk, the film minted Rs 43 crore from 12,735 shows that day despite cancellations.

Issuing an apology for the inconvenience, director Aditya Dhar wrote: "To our dear Dhurandhar family, Dhurandhar is not just a film for us-it is something we have lived with, nurtured, and dreamed of sharing with each and every one of you, together, at the same moment, in every language."

"Most of our Hindi shows across India are running as scheduled from 5 pm onwards. All of our Tamil and Telugu shows will commence from 9 pm onwards. However, due to unforeseen technical difficulties, our Malayalam and Kannada shows will begin from tomorrow morning."

About Dhurandhar 2

NDTV wrote in its review of the film: "Dhurandhar 2 must be watched for all the answers you are seeking from the first film and for Ranveer Singh."

Dhurandhar, released in December 2025, emerged as the year's highest-grossing film and the top earner in a single language.

Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt reprise their roles in this instalment.

Also Read | Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Ranveer Singh Juggernaut Is At Rs 575 Crore And Counting In India