235-Minute <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Makes Canada Theatres Break For 15-Minute Interval

The four-hour-long Dhurandhar 2 made Canadian theaters break their no-interval rule in a rare feat. A Dhurandhar 2 fan from Canada shared a reel on her Instagram feed.

In the caption, she wrote: "Unlike movie theaters in India, @cineplexmovies doesn't normally have an intermission.

"But Dhurandhar 2 changed that!!! Many people mentioned wanting an intermission for bathroom breaks, etc., after the first movie. Cineplex delivered!! There was a 15-minute intermission due to the long runtime.

"This may sound small, but we couldn't believe our eyes, hahaha. I've never seen this happen—or even heard of it happening—at a Cineplex in my 20+ years of living in Canada. We were all cheering!! Small joys."

In a post script, she added: "Thanks to everyone who's sharing more about Cineplex's history regarding intermissions. It's cool to learn new info! I had no idea that Cineplex used to have intermissions for long movies back in the '90s, then decided to remove them later. As always, please remember to communicate respectfully in the comments section."

The Internet's Reaction

Echoing the same sentiment, one person wrote: "I just came back from Cineplex, and I didn't get an intermission/interval! But it doesn't matter because it was completely worth it!"

Another wrote: "They did it for Dhurandhar Part 1 too."

One person pointed out that intervals seem to be in vogue now in Canada, after long South Indian films started dominating the market.

Another wrote: "There were intervals in Pushpa 2 and Kantara as well."

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office

The film has opened to stellar box office numbers. Within six days of its release, the film has crossed the ₹575 crore mark in India. The film has already shot past ₹231.57 crore in overseas gross collections, pushing its total worldwide gross to ₹919 crore.

Dhurandhar, released in December 2025, emerged as the year's highest-grossing film and the top earner in a single language.

Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt reprise their roles in this instalment.