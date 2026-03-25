Ludhiana Doctor Came To Treat Wounded Arjun Rampal, Ended Up Acting In <i>Dhurandhar 2</i>

He came to treat Arjun Rampal's head injury on the Dhurandhar 2 set on July 8 2025 in Ludhiana, Punjab.

After his job was done, he wanted to take a photo with Ranveer Singh. The actor made a passing remark: "We will take you in the film." And he was—actually—cast in the film within three days.

Dr Sunny Ashok, posted at the government health facility in Kalakh village, has been enjoying every bit of his Bollywood fame ever since his casting details became public.

Dhurandhar 2 was extensively shot in different parts of Punjab, including a railway track near Ludhiana and Shahnewal Airport in the district.

On July 8 2025, the doctor was called to the Dhurandhar set after Arjun Rampal sustained a head injury during a chase sequence being filmed at the railway track.

"There was panic as it seemed Arjun would need scans and hospitalisation," Dr Ashok recalled. "However, the injury was not serious. I checked his reflexes. All were happy that he was okay," Dr Ashok recalled in a conversation with The Tribune.

For those who haven't watched the film yet, Arjun Rampal plays an ISI agent Major Iqbal in the film.

"I Asked Ranveer for a Photo"

The shooting team called Dr Ashok back three days later, on the night of July 11, when a schedule was underway at Shahnewal Airport.

Dr Ashok simply wanted a photo with Ranveer Singh. Little did he know his small request would land him a role in the film.

"I asked Ranveer for a photo, at which he put his arm around my shoulder and said, 'Brother, why just a photo? We will take you in the movie,'" Dr Ashok recalled. "I thought he was joking."

Aditya Dhar instantly agreed to Ranveer's idea.

Aditya Dhar explained on the spot that a scene required an injured Ranveer Singh to receive medical attention as he deplaned.

Dr Ashok was cast. "That's my scene in the movie, though it is a split second," he said.

The shot was done in a single take. "Dhar congratulated me for acting natural, saying I never looked into the camera and behaved exactly as a doctor would when seeing an injured Indian hero de-boarding a plane," Dr Ashok told The Tribune.

Sharing his star-struck moments from the film shoot, Dr Ashok added: "All the film crew—and especially Ranveer and Arjun Rampal—were very down-to-earth and friendly."

Dr Ashok's family has another connection with Bollywood. His father, Dr Devinder Ashok, was among the friends of Dharmendra from Punjab. Dr Ashok has cherished memories of meeting the original "He-Man" of Indian cinema as a child with his father.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office

The film has opened to stellar box office numbers. Within six days of its release, the film has crossed the ₹575 crore mark in India. The film has already shot past ₹231.57 crore in overseas gross collections, pushing its total worldwide gross to ₹919 crore.

Dhurandhar, released in December 2025, emerged as the year's highest-grossing film and the top earner in a single language.

Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt reprise their roles in this instalment.