When Madhavan Said People From Dubai Flew Down To India For One Day To Watch <i>Dhurandhar</i>

R. Madhavan, who played Ajit Sanyal in the franchise, talked about the film's hysterical appeal ahead of the release. Madhavan claimed that people from Dubai flew down to India to catch a show of Dhurandhar, as the film was banned in several Middle East countries, including Dubai.

In an interview with Sonia Shenoy on her YouTube channel, R. Madhavan said, "If you look at Dhurandhar, people from Dubai actually flew down for one day to watch the film and then flew back. That is the power of good content."

"Now they're planning their business meetings around March 19, when Dhurandhar 2 is releasing. They'll go there for meetings, watch the film, and then return, as it's banned in the UAE. For them, it would be so easy to just watch it on IPTV, okay? And I'm sure they could. But they want to experience watching a film like Dhurandhar in a theatre full of people. That gives you a community experience. Cinema allows that. Watching the same film alone at home feels completely different. It's like performing dandiya in front of the TV. Dandiya is something you go out and play on the ground, with people around you," Madhavan added.

Madhavan gave the interview before the US and Israel launched a coordinated attack on Iran, resulting in unrest in Middle East countries. There's no confirmed data on whether people were able to fly down from Dubai to India this time as well to watch Dhurandhar 2.

Madhavan's Dhurandhar 2 Craze

In the second instalment, Madhavan was given more screen time. He is the force behind Hamza, aka Ranveer's, retaliation journey in the heartland of Lyari, Karachi, Pakistan.

Box Office Records

After an extended weekend, Dhurandhar 2 minted Rs 441 crore in India and crossed the Rs 691.32 crore mark globally.