<i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Actor Gaurav Gera's 28-Year-Old Letter To 'Ma And Pa' Goes Viral After Film's Stellar Opening

Popular actor Gaurav Gera, mostly known as 'Chutki' for his hilarious stint on Comedy Nights with Kapil, has been enjoying every bit of the limelight ever since Dhurandhar 2 released in theatres.

On Sunday, the actor shared images of hand-written letters on his Instagram profile, reflecting on his struggles and resilience shortly after moving to Mumbai from Delhi 28 years ago.

Sharing the letter, Gaurav wrote in the caption: "This letter to my parents - 3rd Dec 1998... less than a month that I moved to Mumbai this is 28 years ago... so no emails, letters... of course after that lots tv, some films, ad films, musical play, radio, TikTok, Reels... been a lovely journey with ups and downs... God has been kind... but this Dhurandhared... dunno what future holds... but I wanna thank my 23 year old self for staying hopeful, and Ma Pa for endless support."

Sharing his new routine in Mumbai, Gaurav began the letter with these words: "Dear Mumma and Papa, How are you guys? I'm really well over here. Nothing has materialised on the money front for me, but I hope to do well soon. There's a lot of work here compared to Delhi."

Keeping hope alive for the future, Gera wrote that he still had a 'lot more' to learn.

"Other expenses include telephone, electricity, gas and water bills and food. Mumma and Papa, the future is bright but I still have a lot to learn," Gera wrote about his initial struggles in the industry.

The Internet's Reaction

Gaurav's fans showered him with a whole lot of love.

A fan wrote: "It would have been really nice if I had a bike." I wrote the same line in one of my letters to my parents too.

Another fan wrote: "Precious. Loved reading this letter... there's such innocence and simplicity in those times... no emails, no phones, just heartfelt letters. More power and success to you."

Another comment read: "You were awesome Gaurav, so proud of you."

"Such an inspirational journey," wrote another fan.

Gaurav's Dhurandhar Moment

Gaurav Gera plays an Indian agent, Mohammad Aalam, in Ranveer Singh's Lyari saga. With his dramatic physical transformation, Gaurav caught cine-lovers' attention instantly with his scene-stealing performance.

In Dhurandhar 2, Gaurav meets a tragic end (Spoiler's alert).

Dhurandhar, released in December 2025, emerged as the year's highest-grossing film and the top earner in a single language.

Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt reprise their roles in this instalment.