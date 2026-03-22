Viral: Internet Spots Cameraman In Aditya Dhar's <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Scene, Calls It 'Peak Detailing Gone Wrong'

A minor on-screen slip in Dhurandhar: The Revenge has caught the attention of sharp-eyed viewers, sparking a wave of reactions across social media.

Known for his keen eye for detail, filmmaker Aditya Dhar appears to have missed a small yet noticeable goof in one of the film's scenes. In a moment that has now gone viral, viewers claim that as the camera pulls back, the reflection of a crew member can be spotted in a mirror, something that seemingly slipped through the final edit.

The discovery quickly turned into a talking point online, with users sharing humorous takes and cheeky observations about the oversight.

One user wrote, "It's peak detailing gone wrong - Aditya Dhar's team probably too focused on the action to notice the reflection."

Yeah, spotted it! 😭💀 That mirror reflection blooper in Dhurandhar: The Revenge has fans in stitches — during the intense fight scene between Hamza and Pindu, the cameraman (or crew member) is clearly visible in the mirror for a split second, holding the camera like “bro, I'm… pic.twitter.com/4303Pq5JpJ — U R B A N S E C R E T S 🤫 (@stiwari1510) March 21, 2026

Another wrote, "Peak Detailing by Aditya Dhar."

A third comment added a playful twist, referencing Christopher Nolan and his iconic film The Dark Knight, "Btw, that is the cameraman from Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight. Peak detailing by Nolan to tell the people that he too is human."

Btw, that is the cameraman from Christopher Nolan's The dark Knight. Peak detailing by Nolan to tell the people that he too is human. pic.twitter.com/pIMnujiUjA — KushTheOne177 (@kushion_indian2) March 21, 2026

Not all reactions were critical, however. One user defended the film's success despite the error, writing, "Yes that's a mistake, but the movie is making hundreds of crores and you are gathering 50 laughs. So question your own life."

Yes that's a mistake, but the movie is making hundreds of crores and you are gathering 50 laughs. So question your own life — Kunal Kuvalekar (@kunalkuvalekar) March 21, 2026

While Aditya Dhar has not publicly responded to the viral moment, the internet continues to have fun with the slip-up.

About Dhurandhar 2

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge released in theatres on March 19 and has been a complete cinematic experience for movie buffs. Starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, the action-thriller is being lauded for its "raw, gripping" narrative, gigantic action scenes, and strong performances.

The movie has already crossed the Rs 500 crore mark worldwide. The overseas gross is estimated at Rs 96.50 crore, pushing the total global collection to approximately Rs 501.04 crore.

The film also features R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, and Sara Arjun.

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