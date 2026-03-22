<i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Screening Turns Chaotic In Hyderabad Over Hindi-Telugu Mix-Up, Watch

A screening of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, descended into chaos at a Hyderabad theatre after a mix-up involving the Hindi and Telugu versions of the film.

The incident reportedly took place at a PVR multiplex located in Next Galleria Mall in Punjagutta, where tickets for both the Hindi and Telugu versions were allegedly sold for the same screen. A video shared by an Instagram user captured the tense situation, showing audience members arguing loudly as the screening was paused midway during an on-screen promo.

According to the user, tickets had been booked via BookMyShow, which had listed shows for both language versions. As confusion unfolded inside the hall, viewers could be seen demanding clarity over which version should be played.

In the video, a woman is heard insisting that the Telugu version had been booked first, while others continued to protest.

The situation escalated quickly, with several audience members threatening to occupy the stairs and watch the film there if an alternative arrangement was not made. Theatre staff and police personnel were eventually called in to manage the unrest and calm the agitated crowd.

In a follow-up clip, the same user claimed that despite the confusion, the Hindi version of the film was ultimately screened, even though some viewers had reportedly purchased tickets for the Telugu version.

Massive Global Performance

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has already crossed the Rs 500 crore mark worldwide.

The overseas gross is estimated at Rs 96.50 crore, pushing the total global collection to approximately Rs 501.04 crore.

The film is expected to soon surpass titles like Stree 2, Chhaava, Jawan, and even its predecessor, Dhurandhar, positioning itself as one of the biggest Hindi films globally.

Written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar, the film stars Ranveer Singh as Indian spy Hamza Ali Mazari, who infiltrates Pakistan's criminal-terror networks. The film also features R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, and Sara Arjun.

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